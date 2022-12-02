Can You Watch So Many OTT Shows This Week?

You'll need an extra pair of eyes for the content flood on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your viewing options.

Goodbye

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A family mourns the loss of a loved one, forcing a father and his kids to confront their differences in the Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandana melodrama.

Freddy

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A socially awkward dentist, a unhappily married housewife, a forbidden liaison, a murderous scheme, Kartik Aaryan tries the offbeat route in and as Freddy.

Qala

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

In Anvitaa Dutt's exquisite musical set in pre-Independence India, a young woman's journey as playback singer and mommy issues are a source of melody and drama.

Willow

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Fans of the 1980s fantasy rejoice as Warwick Davis returns to play the magical Willow in the reboot Web series revolving around a rescue mission.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Produced by the makers of Vikram Vedha, the eight-part series chronicles a cop investigates the murder of a young movie star amidst false narratives of the media circus.

Echo 3

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A remake of the action-packed Israeli television series, When Heroes Fly, a young scientist's disappearance at the Columbia-Venezuela border prompts her brother and husband, both military men, to track her whereabouts.

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

D H Lawrence's once controversial novel about the steamy affair between a discontented married woman and a handsome employee her wealthy but physically disabled husband hires is adapted for the screen yet again.

Hold Me Tight

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

French actor-director Mathieu Amalric's poignant drama about a woman leaving her home, husband and kids reveals its true objective slowly, sensitively.

India Lockdown

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A college couple desperate to lose their virginity, a bored pilot, a prostitute in search of customers, an elderly guy wanting to visit his pregnant daughter, an out-of-work immigrant, Madhur Bhandarkar looks at a handful of lives affected by the lockdown.

Troll

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

Ancient Nordic folklore comes alive when a sleepy troll awakens and threatens to destroy everything in its path, forcing local heroes to rise to the occasion.

Love Today

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A day before they get married, the bride's father has a strange request: The couple must swap their mobile phones. As expected, confusion and chaos ensues in this super hit rom-com directed by and starring Pradeep Ranganathan.

Monster

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

There's more than meets the eye to Mohanlal's Lucky Singh whose unexpected, uninvited guest turns things upside down in a married couple's household.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Charles Dickens' Christmas classic about a grumpy old man visited by ghosts from the past, present and future gets the animation treatment for the nth time and we are here for it.

Hunt

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

One of the big box office hits in Korea this year, the '80s set espionage drama stars Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae as well as marks his directorial debut.

Nitham Oru Vaanam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A couple engaged in travel, closure, coming-of-age and storytelling set the tone for Nitham Oru Vaanam's hopeful, heart-warming content.

The Witch Part 2: The Other One

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A lone survivor of a classified laboratory gone bust is hounded by people wanting to misuse her superhuman powers for their own benefit in the sequel to The Witch Part 1: The Subversion.