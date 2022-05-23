Bollywood's Whiskey Moments

'Khel risky tha whiskey ne kiya beda paar': Sharaabi

'Iski uski kaun kiski yaaran da imaan whiskey': 2 States

'Aaj botlan khullan do. Daaru shaaru ghullan do. Whiskey da peg laga ke, saari duniya bhullan do': Boss

Bollywood's whiskey love spills over its lyrics. But there are innumerable scenes where its potent (and detrimental) presence is hard to miss.

'Gham ka saathi rum' (Andaz Apna Apna) but Team Whiskey is strong as ever. And there's actually a day to celebrate its cause. So, on World Whiskey Day celebrated a couple of days ago, here's raising a toast to its memorable imagery in Hindi films.

Drink sensibly and read on.

Suhaag

One is spoilt for choice when it comes to Amitabh Bachchan's best drunk scenes.

In Suhaag though, he begs ladylove Rekha to help him get rid of the unhealthy habit, which she promptly agrees on by breaking into a tempting mujra. Of course, it works.

Sharaabi

Bachchan's perpetually sloshed turn in and as Sharaabi, where he plays a wealthy, whiskey guzzling brat fascinated by a certain Nathulal's moochein is fortunate to have the most non-judgemental employees ever.

On his birthday, not only do they sport the style of moustache he likes but also gift him the biggest possible bottle of whiskey.

Satte Pe Satta

'Daaru peene se liver kharab ho jaata hai,' AB repeatedly reminds us and a sneaky Amjad Khan before passing out from all those rounds of whiskey.

Don

Ever wondered what's Don's poison? Helen finds out the hard way.

Shahenshah

Here's Amrish Puri's deal. Be warned, it's super sleazy.

When the waiter fetches him his usual, he turns it away saying, 'Chivas Regal nahi Black Dog lao.'

Reason? 'Jis din mein koi gori titli dekh leta hoon na, mere khoon mein sekdon kaale kutte bhaukne lagte hain. Us din mein Black Dog peeta hoon.'

Zanjeer

It's while pouring a glass of whiskey, Bachchan spots the horse charm on Ajit's bracelet and identifies him as the murderer he's been looking all his life.

Darr

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol play a game of cat and mouse over whiskey one last time against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps in Yash Chopra's 'violent love story'.

Guide

A bottle of Haig's whiskey is witness to Dev Anand's moment of weakness when he forges his partner's signature on financial documents, a betrayal that ruins their romance forever.

Loafer

Om Prakash glugging down a bottle of whiskey as if it was water is a sight for sore eyes and sets the stage for the comedian to show off his haha chops.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Manmohan Desai's idea of evil is unbeatable.

Remember when the tyrant Jeevan ignores Pran's pleas to be paid and nasally wonders, 'Main soch raha hoon whiskey mein taste kyon nahi aa raha. Hum us mein baraf daalna bhool gaye the.'

Devdas

Any mention of alcohol and its all-time poster boy has to be mentioned.

Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff's mutual love for this liquid gold leads to much music and merrymaking in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel.

Dev-D

Where there's Devdas, can his contemporary face be far behind? The self-destructive trend and love for whiskey colours Dev-D's heartbreak as well.

Happy Bhag Jayegi

India and Pakistan bond over whiskey in this droll moment between Ali Fazal and Piyush Mishra in the cross-border rom-com, Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Vicky Donor

Three cheers for the coolest saas-bahu jodi and their frequent whiskey sessions over chakhna and candid chit-chat in Vicky Donor.

Raja Hindustani

Aamir Khan's cabbie can neither handle a bottle of whiskey nor his wealthy wife Karisma Kapoor's high society do, causing much embarrassment and marital discord.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh's excessive whiskey consumption is what happens when you don't pay heed to Amitabh Bachchan's warning in Amar Akbar Anthony.

Khoon Bhari Maang

Trust Kader Khan to dispense gyaan with a dash of whiskey.

Here are his words of wisdom, on the rocks: 'Whiskey mein soda ya pani milane se uska taste kharab ho jaata hai; whiskey mein whiskey milake peena chahiye.'

Yamla Pagla Deewana

A smashed Sunny Deol drinking out of a bucket and threatening, 'Jat risky after balti whiskey' is stuff danger signs are made of.

Jolly LLB 2

Before the nationalism bug hit Akshay Kumar for good, he was making strides as the better half who fixes Patiala pegs for his sulking wife Huma Qureshi in and as Jolly LLB 2.

Johnny Gaddar

One of the coolest scenes that leaves you cold in trademark Sriram Raghavan style is when Dharmendra and Neil Nitin Mukesh collide over deceit and drinks in Johnny Gaddar.

Dil Diya Dard Liya

'Hazaaron beh gaye in bottolon ke bandh paani mein. Gilason mein jo doobe phir na ubhre zindagani mein.' It had to be Johnny Walker.

Saajan Ki Baahon Mein

Rishi Kapoor loved his whiskey. And this scene from an otherwise forgettable movie is a fond reminder of that.

Heroine

Kareena Kapoor's fading movie star drowns her sorrow in whiskey like a true-blue Madhur Bhandarkar heroine.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani

Aditya Roy Kapoor brings on his immense onscreen drinking experience, offering booze to his train bound buddies in Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani.

Saudagar

Jaani, whiskey, hic hic hurray!