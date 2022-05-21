News
Can You Crack This Whiskey Quiz?

Can You Crack This Whiskey Quiz?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 21, 2022 12:56 IST
IMAGE: A barman pours a glass of Bourbon whiskey at the World's End pub in London. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters
 

Is whiskey your first love? Have you taken the oath to stay loyal to the drink for the rest of your life?

No longer the old man's drink, the beloved spirit is extremely popular among young drinkers, men and women alike.

If you're one of those who takes their love for whiskey seriously, then let's challenge you with a whiskey quiz.

Take this quiz before you crack open a beautiful single malt to mark the occasion of World Whiskey Day.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next. Good luck!

1. The three ingredients required to produce Scotch whiskey?
1. Barley, water and yeast.
2. Wheat, sugar and water.
3. Rice, barley and tapioca.
  1. Barley, water and yeast.
 
2. In the early stages of production, whiskey is basically similar to which type of alcoholic drink?
1. Water
2. Beer
3. Vodka
  2. Beer
 
3. Why is Scotch whiskey preferred over single-malt Scotch whiskey?
1. It's sweeter.
2. It's more expensive.
3. It has a well-rounded flavour.
  3. It has a well-rounded flavour.
 
4. The country where Bourbon whiskey originated?
1. USA
2. Scotland
3. Ireland
  1. USA
 
5. In which country was whiskey first distilled?
1. Scotland
2. Ireland
3. Japan
  2. Ireland
 
6. Which countries used the term 'whiskey' instead of 'whisky'?
1. The United States and Ireland
2. Japan
3. Scotland
  1. The United States and Ireland
 
7. What does one mean when they say whiskey on the rocks?
1. Whiskey with ice
2. Whiskey with ice and water
3. Whiskey with ice and soda
  1. Whiskey with ice
 
8. What's the colour of whiskey?
1. Liquid gold
2. It's colourless
3. Yellow
  1. Liquid gold
 
9. The world's largest consumers of whiskey?
1. USA
2. Britian
3. India
  3. India
 
10. The minimum years for whiskey to age?
1. 3
2. 10
3. 7
  1. 3
 
11. This whiskey is not bourbon
1. Jim Beam
2. Jack Daniels
3. Maker's Mark
  2. Jack Daniels
 
12. This is an Indian whiskey
1. Black Dog
2. Teacher's
3. Chivas Regal
  1. Black Dog
 
  
Background Image: Kind courtesy Prem Pal Singh Tanwar/Pexels.com

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
3 Exotic Cocktails For Whisky Day

3 Exotic Cocktails For Whisky Day

Chakna Recipes For World Whiskey Day

Chakna Recipes For World Whiskey Day

