The ANNOYING THINGS Whiskey Drinkers Say

The ANNOYING THINGS Whiskey Drinkers Say

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 21, 2022 12:16 IST
Uttam Ghosh lets his illustrations do the talking on World Whiskey Day.

Whiskey connoisseurs can be annoying.

They may not leave their drink open to breathe. Or swirl the contents of their glass before they sniff it to take in the 'bouquet'. Or gargle their drink in their mouth to pick up various 'notes'.

But they can be snobbish.

Ask non-whiskey drinkers and you might get a resounding yes.

Ask whiskey drinkers and, well, you might just get a toe-curling look and be told to educate yourself.

*So, here are some of the aggravating things whiskey drinkers say:

 

 

 

Whiskey illustration

'What rubbish are you drinking?' Non-whiskey drinkers, tell us, havent you heard this before? A lot?

 

 

Whiskey illustration

'There's only one kind of drink to have. Scotch. If that's not available, I drink water. That's whiskey snobbery within whiskey snobbery.

 

 

Whiskey illustration

 

 

'Whisky is liquid sunshine.' That's the great George Bernard Shaw.

 

 

Whiskey illustration

'If you haven't tasted Laphroaig you have wasted your life.' Laphroaig calls itself 'the most richly flavoured of all Scotch whiskies' and, non-Laphroaig whiskey drinkers, beware! You'll hear this from the Laphroaig fans.

 

 

Whiskey illustration

'I am not single, I have a bottle of whiskey.' And here's the rest of it, politely left unsaid. 'I don't need anyone's company. And no, I'm not going to share my whiskey.'

*This tongue-in-cheek feature is to be best read with a glass of the best single malt. Happy World Whiskey Day!

PS: If you'd like to add to the list, please feel free to do so on the messageboard below.

