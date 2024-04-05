All Kinds Of Romance On OTT This Week

Robot girlfriends, wish-granting stars, creepy aliens, private detectives, brace yourself for unlimited excitement on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

What happens when Shahid Kapoor's robotics engineer falls head over heels for Kriti Sanon's Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation and decides to marry her against his better judgement?

Watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's robo rom-com and find out.

Juni

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Love brings its own set of challenges after romance blossoms between a mild-mannered café owner and artist suffering from multiple personality disorder.

Wish

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

17-year-old Asha's wish is answered by a spirited star when it descends on earth and helps her take on the tyrant ruler Magnifico in the Kingdom of Roses.

The Tearsmith

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Italian (with subtitles)

Based on Erin Doom's bestseller of the same name, The Tearsmith revolves around the impossible romance between a pair of teenaged orphans.

Farrey

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh makes an impressive debut as a disadvantaged teenager using her genius to help her wealthy classmates get ahead in school through imaginative cheating tactics.

Scoop

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A dramatic recreation of the infamous Prince Andrew interview in 2019 resulting in his fall from grace, Scoop gets an up close and personal look into the Newsnight journalists at the helm of it.

How to Date Billy Walsh

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Archie loves Amelia. Amelia loves Billy. Archie isn't happy about it. What next? Welcome to the world of giddy teenage romances.

Anyone But You

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Boy meets girl, sparks fly AND fizzle until they bump into each other again at a friend's wedding Down Under and pretend to be a perfect couple in the Glen Powell-Sydney Sweeney rom-com.

Kismat

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Three jobless engineers, tons of heist money, frayed nerves and troubled conscience as destiny goes about playing its role.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Batman, Superman, Flash and company band together to save the multiverse from formidable threats even as a love story forms the throbbing heart of DC's animated superhero drama.

Yeh Meri Family Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon miniTV, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A slice-of-family life and mid-90s nostalgia captured in the everyday goings-on of the Awasthi family is Yeh Meri Family's third season for you.

Parasyte: The Grey

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Mankind must rise to protect their kind as violent, vicious parasites take hold of humans as hosts in the limited series, live-adaption of the popular manga.

Family Aaj Kal

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

A seemingly broad-minded family's true feelings come out in the open when their daughter falls for a cabbie in SonyLIV's new series.

Ripley

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Enjoyed the Matt Damon movie based on Patricia Smith's 1955 novel The Talented Mr Ripley? Check out its TV series version starring Andrew Scott in the title role of a man so deeply, darkly, dangerously drawn to the world of the well-heeled he begins weaving a web of lies.

A Gentleman in Moscow

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Inspired by Amor Towles' novel of the same name, the limited series starring Ewan McGregor documents the experiences of a Russian aristocrat placed under house arrest inside a hotel for 30 years.

Sugar

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Colin Farrell plays a private eye in Los Angeles, digging into the case of a Hollywood's producer's missing granddaughter in Apple's noir series.

The Fable

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Katsuhisa Minami's manga gets the anime treatment wherein a deadly assassin is ordered to take a hiatus from killing for one whole year and lead an ordinary citizen's life.