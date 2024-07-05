Despicable Me 4 Review: An 8-year-old Reviews

This movie is perfect for all ages. Avan Verma gives his thumbs up.

Despicable Me movies are always about the villain.

The new one is called Maxime Le Mal. He is a mix of insect and human and is thirsty for revenge.

You see, Gru stole his song in a Grade 9 play.

Then Gru got him and his girlfriend Valentina arrested at the school reunion.

When they escape, Gru and his family is forced to abandon their house and hide in a safe house.

What makes it more difficult is that now they have a baby boy called Gru Jr, along with their three adopted girls, Agnes, Edith and Margo, to take care of.

Agnes, the youngest, has to say goodbye to her pet goat, Lucky. She is very sad to see him go and makes him promise not to forget her and keep practising his tricks.

Margo, Edith, and Agnes used to be orphans at an orphanage. I feel bad for the three girls. Wish they had mentioned a short back story of their parents.

To try to earn money, they used to sell cookies and baked goods. That's how Gru found them in the first ever Despicable Me after the villain, Vector, enjoyed a sweet sold by the girls.

The minions are the ones who steal the show. For example, we are seeing an action scene and in the background, a minion is sitting in the vending machine, eating popcorn and cheering 'Gru-hurray!'

Minions are round, yellow short people, who wear blue dungarees.

This movie has superhero minions called Mega Minions. One's in the shape of an egg and flies, another is strong like a rock and can eat anything, even coins, one has laser beams in his eyes and cuts through anything. My favourite is the one who can stretch like rubber.

Minion vocabulary is so comical:

Hello becomes Bello.

Goodbye becomes Poopaye.

I am hungry becomes Me want banana.

Gru's new neighbours include Poppy, the bossy teenager.

I found her creepy when she kept troubling Gru to help her steal the mascot from his school. But in the end, everyone's singing and happy. I found the songs really catchy.

This movie is perfect for all ages.

The visual effects deserve five stars.

I really liked the edge-of-the-seat excitement and the twists and turns. For example, everything is going bad and then it gets better, then it gets worse than before.

They balanced the humour out and didn’t put it in every line. Otherwise, it would be annoying. And they didn't make every line serious with no humour, otherwise it would be dull.

My favourite part of the movie was when the old lady (Gru's school principal) and Gru are fighting and in the background, a minion has popcorn in his hand and is cheering for Gru. I burst out laughing.

Also, they should create more real villains. They can be fantasy but nothing too high tech.

They should have added a little back story on Lucy's parents because that part left me pondering. Maybe in Despicable Me 5, they could add a bit more of that?

Avan Verma is 8 years old and loves Messi, movies, music, gaming, gardening and making lemonade for his family.

