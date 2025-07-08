Will Saiyaara Be The Next Aashiqui?

The two leads are looking confident in the trailer, but whether their chemistry will translate into a convincing love saga is something that remains to be seen, notes Mayur Sanap.

Years ago, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar brought us the hypothesis that people who have endured heartache can reach their creative best.

"Dil toota hai kabhi tumhara?" Kumud Mishra's father figure asks Ranbir Kapoor, who then transforms into an edgy artist.

Saiyaara, the new romantic musical from the YRF stable, seems to be a manifestation of the same idea with its high-on-passion romance theme.

Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain helmer Mohit Suri whips up the musical tale of love and heartbreak, which stars Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday in his on screen debut and Aneet Padda, who registered her spunky presence in Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry.

Ahaan plays an eccentric songster, looking to make it big in the music industry.

Aneet is a meek songwriter who works with Ahaan.

Sparks fly and they fall in love despite their contrasting personalities.

An ugly breakup follows that pushes them on their separate ways.

Ahaan becomes a celebrated musician, whose heartache might be the inspiration behind his music.

The music seems to fit well into the plot of Saiyaara, which takes the inspiration for its title from Ek Tha Tiger's rueful ballad featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Be it the excitement of young love or Ahaan's emotional upheaval in the film's already chartbuster title track, the music of Saiyaara is among the better albums on the music charts as expected from a Mohit Suri film.

The two leads are looking confident in the trailer, but whether their chemistry will translate into a convincing love saga is something that remains to be seen.

Saiyaara is set for theatrical release on July 18.