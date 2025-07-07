Animal Hangover In Ranveer's Dhurandhar Teaser

Aditya Dhar's penchant for action and high-pitched dramatic moments hover over Dhurandhar's teaser. And there shouldn't be any doubt that the director will deliver the goods, expects Mayur Sanap.

Since his debut success Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, there was curiosity about what Director Aditya Dhar would do next.

Six years later, he returns with Dhurandhar, which has Ranveer Singh joining the current trend of violent action hero.

After a string of complete washouts (Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar) and moderate successes ('83, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Singham Again) in recent years, this feels like a play-safe turn from Ranveer, who gets an opportunity to showcase some swashbuckling action and dapper swag of a brooding action star.

The actor tunes into the raw and wild intensity with a pumped-up physique, long hair and thick beard look that's reminiscent of his Khilji from Padmaavat.

The story Dhurandhar is telling is based on 'true events', but we don't get a clear narrative and character lines in its almost three minute-long teaser cut.

It is a hotchpotch of various situations and characters thrown into a mix, resulting in a teaser that feels like a drawn-out climax of an action film. The garish soundtrack accompanying the visuals also feels misplaced, despite a rustic touch of Punjab where the story is set.

Even the over-reliance on gore to show the edginess of a character is so tiresome at the moment.

The Animal hangover is real!

Dhurandhar boasts a starry ensemble with actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and an unidentifiable R Madhavan doing what they do best.

Without a single dialogue, they register their presence with intriguing character looks.

Aditya Dhar's penchant for action and high-pitched dramatic moments hover over Dhurandhar's teaser. And there shouldn't be any doubt that the director will deliver the goods.

If nothing else then at least Ranveer's killer line should be seen as testimony: 'Ghayal hoon, isiliye ghatak hoon (I am lethal because I am wounded).'

Dhurandhar arrives in cinemas on December 5.