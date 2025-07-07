The Biggest Flops Of 2025 So Far

There have been few successes in 2025 so far, and even fewer movies to rave about.

Quite a few films didn't do well, but particularly disappointing were the films that came from the south.

Here's looking at the flops of 2025 so far.

Sikandar

Box office collection: Rs 105 crore (Rs 1.05 billion)

Salman Khan's Sikandar emerged as a major flop of the year. This, despite the fact that it entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Deva

Box office collection: Rs 32.07 crore (Rs 320.7 million)

Deva was a well made drama with a good performance by Shahid Kapoor but still, it could not generate curiosity amongst audiences.

Game Changer (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 26.60 crore (Rs 266 million)

There was no compromise on the money spent on Game Changer. Even the songs incurred costs in crores.

The Shankar film wasn't badly made either but somehow, audiences felt that this was just old wine in a not so new bottle.

Result? A mega disaster by Ram Charan.

Emergency

Box office collection: Rs 16.52 crore (Rs 165.2 million)

Kangana Ranaut's directorial film Emergency didn't get good reviews and was a disaster at the box office as well.

Ground Zero

Box office collection: Rs 7.54 crore (Rs 75.4 million)

Ground Zero was promoted well and coincidentally came at the same time when the Pahalgam attack happened.

To the credit of the makers, they did not milk this opportunity and market the movie around these lines.

Still, audiences chose to stay away from the Emraan Hashmi film.

Loveyapa

Box office collection: Rs 7.04 crore (Rs 70.4 million)

A light-hearted romance, Loveyapa saw the big screen debuts of star kids Junaid Khan (Aamir Khan's son) and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter).

It wasn't bad enough to warrant a below-10 crore lifetime score.

Azaad

Box office collection: Rs 6.32 crore (Rs 63.2 million)

One of the biggest disasters of the year is Azaad, which marked Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani's movie debut.

There was reasonable noise around the arrival of the star kids, supported by a cameo from Ajay Devgn.

But the trailer did not work and even the song Oyi Amma became a chartbuster only after the film had exited from theatres.

The Bhootnii

Box office collection: Rs 6.10 crore (Rs 61 million)

The Bhootnii didn't even get a good release.

There were hardly any shows for this Sanjay Dutt-Mouni Roy-starrer.

L2: Empuraan

Box office collection: Rs 2.22 crore (Rs 22.2 million)

The Mohanlal and Prithviraj action thriller L2: Empuraan was a huge success in Malayalam but it was not promoted, marketed or released properly in Hindi. As a result, the Hindi version did not do well.

Thug Life (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 1.56 crore (Rs 15.6 million)

Thug Life holds the record for being the biggest disaster of all time for the Hindi version of a south film.

The Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam combination was meant to be a biggie but turned out to be a damp squib.