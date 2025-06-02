Here's What To Expect From Thug Life

'Expect an emotional dramatic film with action.'

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

It's a big week for Mani Ratnam.

The film-maker celebrates his birthday on June 2, and just three days later, his hugely-anticipated film with Kamal Haasan, Thug Life, will release in theatres.

The duo re-unite 38 years after their iconic film Nayakan, but Mani Ratnam doesn't feel the pressure.

"The best part about filmmaking is that you have so many problems in front of you, you don't have time to worry about other pressure," Mani Ratnam tells Subhash K Jha.

How does it feel to reunite with Kamal Haasan after 38 years? How has your dynamics changed?

When I first met Kamal Haasan, when I was getting into this industry, he was a very big star and had a 20-year lead.

But he was open to meeting people like me and just chatting about films, stories and music.

He always had his doors open for newcomers.

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan in Nayakan.

So you approached Kamal Haasan for Nayakan as a relative newcomer?

When we did Nayakan, he trusted me even though I was very early in my career.

It was a very exciting experience.

That has not changed with Thug Life.

He is a dream to work with.

He brings so much to the table when he comes on set.

It is not just his performance but much more. He brings in a sense of authenticity to the scenes.

Why did the two of you take so long to come together again? What made Thug Life the project worth the reunion?

We had met quite a few times and discussed several projects but somehow, they did not materialise. Either he was in the midst of other projects or I was tied up.

The loss was mine.

I realised that when I worked with him again on Thug Life.

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan with Silambarasan in Thug Life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

You were obviously a different filmmaker when you made Nayakan. What would you change in the film if you had to make it now?

I would change nothing.

Or I would change a lot of things.

I don't know. It is such a hypothetical question.

The expectations from the two of you together are huge. Does that bother you?

The best part about filmmaking is that you have so many problems in front of you, you don't have time to worry about other pressures.

The focus is on doing this as best that you can.

What should fans of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan expect from Thug Life?

Expect an emotional dramatic film with action.

Expect a world within the crime world.

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madras Talkies/Instagram

The big screen experience seems to have suffered an irreversible erosion. What are the factors that would attract movie-goers to Thug Life?

There is a definite magic that a big screen experience and collective viewing brings. That is what we filmmakers aim for.

Between Nayakan and Thug Life, which work better showcases your combined genius with Kamal Haasan?

Hopefully, both.