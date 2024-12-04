News
Pushpa 2 Sells A Million Tickets!

Pushpa 2 Sells A Million Tickets!

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
December 04, 2024 13:37 IST
IMAGE: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 is on 'fire'.

Two days before its release, Pushpa: The Rule has sold a million movie tickets!

In a tweet, BookMyShow confirms, 'Pushpa 2 fever is here, and it's unstoppable. 1MN tickets booked in advance.'

The Allu Arjun-starrer releases on December 5 in multiple languages and is one of the most awaited movies of the year after the stupendous success of the first part in 2021.

Pushpa: The Rise earned Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) at box office and that too, during the COVID pandemic, when people were afraid of stepping into theatres.

 

Trade pundits expect Pushpa 2 to break all records at the box office.

Will it beat the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which did all-time high business of Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) on the first day of its release?

Allu Arjun broke the myth that dubbed South movies don't do well at the pan-Indian box office, and became a brand.

In the first month of its release, the Hindi version of Pushpa entered the Rs 100 crore club/Rs 1 billion (Not many know Shreyas Talpade dubbed for Allu Arjun' voice in the film).

Realising the potential of the movie in the Hindi-speaking belt, the makers of Pushpa 2 released the trailer in Patna.

Exhibitors in Patna predict the film will inaugurate the Rs 700 crore (Rs 7 billion) club.

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
