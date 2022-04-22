London Files Review

London Files is an engaging thriller with a fine performance from Arjun Rampal, observes Namrata Thakker.

When a media baron's daughter goes missing in London, a homicide detective is assigned the case.

Amar Roy (Purab Kohli) is a big shot media tycoon who is a supporter of the anti-immigration bill that has been passed by the British government.

Because of this bill, London is in chaos with protests everywhere.

When Roy's daughter Maya (Medha Rana) goes missing, homicide detective Om Singh (Arjun Rampal) comes into the picture.

When Om digs deeper into the case, he finds there's more to the story than what meets the eye.

Also, strangely, the case has a connection with his past.

He believes a cult group is behind London's chaos, including Maya's disappearance.

From the very first episode, Director Sachin Pathak's London Files is quite engaging. The makers get down to business right away.

Om Singh seems disturbed, but is ready to solve the high-profile case. We get to know him more as his personal tragedy unravels over the course of the series.

Arjun Rampal as Om Singh is commendable, but the rest of the cast barely makes an impression.

Actors like Purab Kohli and Sapna Pabbi could have added so much more to the show, but their roles don't do justice to their talent.

The show also features Gopal Datt, a brilliant actor who could have been terrific if his role wasn't so poorly written.

There are only six episodes, each half an hour long, and that works in favour of the thriller.

The storyline is taut with quite a few twists and turns in every episode.

It may get boring for a bit in between, but it's not too distracting.

Overall, London Files is worth watching for two reasons -- its engaging storyline and Arjun Rampal's acting.

London Files streams on VOOT.

Rediff Rating: