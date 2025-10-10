Kurukshetra Review: Super Interesting!

Kiaan Shetty loves Kurukshetra so much that he recommends it to his friends too.

I have read many Mahabharata stories and loved all of them. So when Amma asked me to watch Kurukshetra, I was very excited.

I don’t like writing too much, so I’ll just tell what I understood and liked.

The story is about the Pandavas and Kauravas fighting for their kingdom. The war of Kurukshetra went on for 18 days!

There are nine episodes in the series, and they are called Sanjay, Vishwaroop, Bhishma, Dronacharya, Abhimanyu, Jayadrath, Arjun, Ghatotkach, and Yudhishthir.

Each story is super interesting!

I watched four episodes on the first day and the rest, the next day. Amma told me to stop after two episodes so I could take a break, but I didn’t want to stop. I wanted to finish them all the same day!

The story is almost the same as what I read in books, so it felt nice to watch it on television.

There are so many characters in the book, it can be confusing. But I think I will remember some of them better because of this show.

There is mild violence in the series -- fighting with swords, there is blood, and you will even see heads getting chopped. But it’s not scary because it’s all animated.

I didn’t understand some Hindi words, but the English subtitles helped me understand.

The explanation and narration were simple and nice, but sometimes the faces looked a little weird and funny.

I loved the fight (war) scenes!

My favourite episodes were Abhimanyu’s and Bhishma’s stories.

Abhimanyu was so brave.

I liked how everyone fought together as a team.

Krishna is God, and some fights were won by using the brain, which is interesting.

What I liked is for every problem, there was always some smart solution.

I really enjoyed this series just like I enjoyed watching Legend of Hanuman.

I will tell my friends to watch it too.

Kiaan Shetty, 8, loves mythology and Indian authors.

Kurukshetra streams on Netflix.

