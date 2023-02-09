News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Quiz: Can You Guess This Movie?

Quiz: Can You Guess This Movie?

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 09, 2023 12:33 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi quiz.

You know the drill.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Kuch Naa Kaho
B. Khakee
C. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...
  C. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...
 
A. Aunty No 1
B. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
C. Maharaja
  A. Aunty No 1
 
A. Darlings
B. Bala
C. Hum Tumpe Marte Hain
  A. Darlings
 
A. Dil Kabaddi
B. Luck By Chance
C. Laga Chunari Mein Daag
  B. Luck By Chance
 
A. Hameshaa
B. Ishq
C. Dushman
  A. Hameshaa
 
A. Hatya
B. Paap Ki Duniya
C. Agneepath
  B. Paap Ki Duniya
 
A. Suraksha
B. Ek Tha Raja
C. Pehchaan
  C. Pehchaan
 
A. Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
B. Shakti: The Power
C. Zubeidaa
  C. Zubeidaa
 
A. Raat
B. Anjali
C. Krantiveer
  A. Raat
 
A. Paan Singh Tomar
B. Sherni
C. Peepli Live
  B. Sherni
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
