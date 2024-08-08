News
Time for a Bollywood Quiz Break, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 08, 2024 12:07 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly fix of our fun, FUN Bollywood quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum
B. Yaadein
C. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai
 
 
A. De Dana Dan
B. Yuvvraaj
C. New York
 
 
A. Dolly Ki Dolly
B. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
C. Mausam
 
 
A. Parampara
B. Surakshaa
C. Main Khiladi Tu Anari
 
 
A. Gehraiyaan
B. Pathaan
C. Fighter
 
 
A. Ajnabee
B. Soldier
C. Bichhoo
 
 
A. Judaai
B. Prem Deewane
C. Kachche Dhaage
 
 
A. Vinashak
B. Qahar
C. Rakshak
 
 
A. Bloody Daddy
B. Jersey
C. Kabir Singh
 
 
A. 7 Khoon Maaf
B. Don
C. Agent Vinod
 
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
