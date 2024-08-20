Call Me Bae Trailer: Ananya Being Ananya

Call Me Bae: Unpretentious, easy-peasy entertainment that distracts from the ugliness of real life, vouches Mayur Sanap.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video

Fashion, bling and a lot of sass, looks like Ananya Panday has found the role of her dreams in her streaming debut, Call Me Bae.

She plays Bella aka Bae, a South Delhi elite who is 'born with a golden spoon'.

The trailer shows her life of opulence that has 'seven luxury cars', 'one chopper' and a dream life partner.

Bae's life comes crashing down when she is stripped of her wealth and is downsized from a 'penthouse suite' to the 'service entrance'. The game of the survival of the chichest begins as Bae navigates through her 'majboor' life.

This is Ananya in and as Ananya, whose funny and endearing turn is something that mirrors her real life persona. And the role of Bae seems to be tailor-made for her.

By no means this is an original premise as one can see flashes of the American sit-com Tw/o Broke Girls and the Netflix show Emily in Paris. But the light-hearted narrative of Call Me Bae feels fresh enough in the Hindi space.

I also like how Ananya is presented here.

This is a slight less bratty version of her character from Student of the Year 2 and a flashier version of her role from Gehraiyaan.

There's a cartoonish self-centredness to Bae when she is horrified to see a piece of white bread or just the way she mingles with people around her.

As Bae, Ananya exudes charm and energy that would make such a character work.

This also looks like a better performance from the actor whose polished comedic timing might turn this into a decent watch.

Trashy delight? Maybe. But there's nothing wrong with that.

Sometimes you enjoy a piece of content for what it is: Unpretentious, easy-peasy entertainment that distracts from the huckery happenings in real life.

Call Me Bae might deliver on that promise.

It drops on Prime Video September 6.