Dunki: The Romantic Shah Rukh Khan Returns

I normally don't watch movies first day first show, but as I am recently retired, I decided to do what I used to when I was in love with Rajesh Khanna. He was a superstar when I was a teenager.

We would ape his hairstyle and hold our heads at an angle when we spoke to girls.

Dunki was such a relief from the violence that Pathaan and Jawan exhibited. I was so happy to see Shah Rukh Khan back to his romantic self.

I cannot recall the story of either Pathaan or Jawan, but I am sure I will remember Dunki's story 10 years from now, the same way how I remember the dialogues of Sholay and Deewar.

It was fun watching a Shah Rukh Khan movie, first day first show, in a non-Hindi speaking state (Tamil Nadu).

There were seven of us in the theatre. With the tickets priced at Rs 200, the theatre didn't mind screening the film for a total of Rs 1,400.

Dunki tells a tale about people, who want to go abroad to make a life. The movie claims that while the rich get visas, the poor travel illegally.

So we see seven illegals traveling from Punjab to London through the donkey aka Dunki route.

The movie moves you to tears, as people die at regular intervals.

Boman Irani plays an English teacher, who speaks English with great difficulty.

Vikram Kochar and Anil Grover play excellent supporting roles.

The movie keeps going back and forth, when they are heading to London and when they are heading to Punjab. Like The Archies was a musical comedy, this is a musical tragedy.

But the music itself was not tragedy. Pritam is very good and has put in a lot of work. Most of the story is told through songs.

Taapsee Pannu is brilliant as always.

She looks like she's in love with Shah Rukh Khan, but the King of Romance doesn't convince us that he is in love with her.

He seems more interested in telling us that he is a fauji.

Vicky Kaushal is a good addition, as he plays the helpless lover, who cannot to rescue his girlfriend in London as he doesn't speak fluent English.

Shah Rukh Khan getting off the train in Punjab will definitely remind you of DDLJ.

His reunion with Taapsee after 25 years reminded me of his reunion with Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara.

That was an emotional meeting, with Lata Mangeshkar's heavenly voice in the background. Here, it was like a happy meeting with hugs, almost like school boys meeting at a reunion rather than lovers.

I was very happy to see the old Shah Rukh Khan back. Please, leave the action to Salman Khan.

