News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Crash Course Review

Crash Course Review

By NAMRATA THAKKER
August 05, 2022 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Annu Kapoor delivers a fine performance in this not-so-novel Web series about Kota and its IIT coaching system, feels Namrata Thakker.

A lot of shows have been created around Kota and how it is the education hub for IIT aspirants.

Crash Course is no different.

It explores the same theme but takes a different approach.

Yes, the show will remind you of Kota Factory but the question is: Is it worth watching?

 

Crash Course revolves around two rival IIT coaching institutes, RJ and Batra’s.

While the RJ institute is owned by Ratanraj Jindal (Annu Kapoor), Batra's is owned by Arvind Batra (Siddharth Kak), who is known as the ‘father of education’ in Kota.

Since the latter doesn’t believe in the rat race, it is his son Shashank (Bhanu Uday) who actually runs the Batra Institute.

Both Ratanraj and Shashank Batra are at loggerheads as they want their respective institutes to be known as the best for IIT coaching in Kota.

They resort to all sorts of tricks to get as many students as possible and grab the number one spot. As a result of their politics and rivalry, the students suffer.

The show also follows a group of friends, who are IIT aspirants.

Vidhi Gupta (Anushka Kaushik) is one of the toppers from the RJ institute but she is weak in physics and therefore wants to shift to Batra's.

She’s smart and funny but only cares about topping in her exams.

Sathya Srinivasan (Hridhu Haroon) is also a topper from RJ institute but he starts slipping in his studies when he falls for Shanaya Qazi (Ridhhi Kumar).

Shanaya is a medical student and ends up getting pregnant, which ruins all her plans. Though Sathya helps her in getting an abortion and dealing with the situation, Shanaya eventually leaves Kota.

Anil Baid (Mohit Solanki) isn’t a straight-A student but he puts in a lot of effort. He likes Vidhi but her only focus is getting a seat in an IIT.

Aviral Bharti (Bhavesh Balchandani) adds to the humour quotient along with Rakesh Gulia (Aryan Singh), Tejal Patel (Hetal Gada) and Nikki (Anvesha Vij) but they don't get much screen time.

Anushka Kaushik packs a solid punch with her acting. You can easily relate to her and also hate her when she’s being selfish.

Hridhu Haroon and Hetal Gada are also impressive.

The rest of the student cast lend good support.

Annu Kapoor is terrific as the greedy, money-minded businessman in the education sector and Bhanu Uday gives him a good competition as his rival.

The show also features Udit Arora and Bidita Bag, but their characters fail to fit in the larger scheme of the story. Since they have no backstory, it’s hard to understand why their characters have grey shades.

The series has 10 episodes with a runtime of 50-odd minutes per episode, and that's too much. The makers could have squeezed the story in seven or eight episodes, making it crisper.

Still, Crash Course is still a good one-time watch.

Of course, it’s no Kota Factory but solid performances and a good dose of drama and politics make it decent viewing.

Crash Course streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'I paid Rs 10 to sleep in stations...'
'I paid Rs 10 to sleep in stations...'
Salman's Godfather Act for Chiranjeevi
Salman's Godfather Act for Chiranjeevi
What Yummy Snack Is Akshay Tucking Into?
What Yummy Snack Is Akshay Tucking Into?
MP orders probe into land allotted to National Herald
MP orders probe into land allotted to National Herald
Ask Anu: 'We keep fighting because of his father'
Ask Anu: 'We keep fighting because of his father'
In Pakistan, Allah smiles upon Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor
In Pakistan, Allah smiles upon Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor
Traditional Recipe: Jayanti's Doodhi Ke Gatte & Kadhi
Traditional Recipe: Jayanti's Doodhi Ke Gatte & Kadhi

More like this

'World has changed on Twitter, not in reality'

'World has changed on Twitter, not in reality'

#IndianIdol: Painter Who Dares To Dream

#IndianIdol: Painter Who Dares To Dream

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances