Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan: Fun Ride With Few Bumps

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan is a fun movie, its adventurous story and lovable characters make it worth watching with family, notes Riddhi Soni, who has just passed her Class 10 exam with 95.6%.

The character Chhota Bheem and the whole team were part of our extended family, we had a fun time together and watching it again in a movie was like meeting them with a new excitement.

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan takes you on a thrilling adventure full of bravery and magic. It's a movie that's great for kids and grown-ups alike.

The story revolves around Bheem, who's brave and loyal to his friends. His character is well-written and keeps you hooked throughout.

The movie also features other favorite characters like Kaalia, Dholu-Bholu, Raju, Jaggu, Chutki, and Indumati, adding humor and charm.

But there's a small issue with Raja Indra's outfit being different in the initial part of the movie, which might bug some fans.

The animation is colourful and exciting, but some scenes don't look as smooth, especially the ones with green screens.

The action scenes, especially Bheem and Kaalia's entrances, are really cool and Anupam Kher's acting adds a lot of excitement.

The music is catchy, the dances should have made kids dancing like we used to do while watching melodious cartoons.

The movie gets even more exciting when Guru Shambhu (played by Anupam Kher) gives magical powers to Bheem and his friends.

This part makes you really curious about how they'll use their powers in the rest of the movie.

It's like a turning point that adds extra fun to the story and keeps you interested till the end.

