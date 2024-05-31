News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan: Fun Ride With Few Bumps

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan: Fun Ride With Few Bumps

By RIDDHI SONI
May 31, 2024 11:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan is a fun movie, its adventurous story and lovable characters make it worth watching with family, notes Riddhi Soni, who has just passed her Class 10 exam with 95.6%.

The character Chhota Bheem and the whole team were part of our extended family, we had a fun time together and watching it again in a movie was like meeting them with a new excitement.

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan takes you on a thrilling adventure full of bravery and magic. It's a movie that's great for kids and grown-ups alike.

The story revolves around Bheem, who's brave and loyal to his friends. His character is well-written and keeps you hooked throughout.

The movie also features other favorite characters like Kaalia, Dholu-Bholu, Raju, Jaggu, Chutki, and Indumati, adding humor and charm.

 

But there's a small issue with Raja Indra's outfit being different in the initial part of the movie, which might bug some fans.

The animation is colourful and exciting, but some scenes don't look as smooth, especially the ones with green screens.

The action scenes, especially Bheem and Kaalia's entrances, are really cool and Anupam Kher's acting adds a lot of excitement.

The music is catchy, the dances should have made kids dancing like we used to do while watching melodious cartoons.

The movie gets even more exciting when Guru Shambhu (played by Anupam Kher) gives magical powers to Bheem and his friends.

This part makes you really curious about how they'll use their powers in the rest of the movie.

It's like a turning point that adds extra fun to the story and keeps you interested till the end.

Overall, Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan is a fun movie, its adventurous story and lovable characters make it worth watching with family. So, get ready for a magical journey that'll leave you smiling.

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan Review Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RIDDHI SONI
COMMENT
Print this article
The Boy And The Heron Review
The Boy And The Heron Review
Panchayat 3 Review
Panchayat 3 Review
Mr & Mrs Mahi Review
Mr & Mrs Mahi Review
Vaishali extends lead in Norway, Praggnanandhaa loses
Vaishali extends lead in Norway, Praggnanandhaa loses
Can convicted Donald Trump still run for presidency?
Can convicted Donald Trump still run for presidency?
'I think India has taken a risk...'
'I think India has taken a risk...'
Indian Child Wins US Spelling Bee!
Indian Child Wins US Spelling Bee!

More like this

Review: Chhota Bheem is a fun treat for kids

Review: Chhota Bheem is a fun treat for kids

Meet the voices behind Chhota Bheem

Meet the voices behind Chhota Bheem

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances