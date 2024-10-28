Madhuri Dixit's Top 10 Dance Offs

There's magic and method in Madhuri Dixit's moves.

Watching the dancing queen groove is such a satisfying experience that even a bad movie cannot come in its way.

The Ek Do Teen actress can dance a storm, alright. Throw in another talented dancer trying to match Madhuri's electric energy and the upshot is pure spectacle.

Madhuri and Vidya Balan's dance duel to Ami Je Tomar, a mish-mash of Kathak, Bharata Natyam and Odissi, is already grabbing eyeballs ahead of their upcoming Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. One's smooth, skilled artistry and another's attractive, intense, manner makes for dazzling synergy.

Sukanya Verma looks at many instances of Madhuri's glitziest dance-offs.

Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Responding to a much younger Ranbir Kapoor's flirtations with her trademark adas and oomph, Madhuri's sexy banter while gyrating in a flashy ghagra is back and forth at its sultriest.

Dola Re from Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel takes the liberty to pit Paro and Chandramukhi over a magnificent dance feast.

But Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai's fiery footwork and expression extravaganza ensures we have nothing to complain.

Que Sera Sera from Pukar

Everyone was curious to see how Madhuri's classical grace would fare against Prabhudeva's extraordinary elasticity.

Que Sera Sera's thrilling jugalbandi lives up to the hype and how.

Dance of Envy from Dil To Pagal Hai

Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai is as much about art as it is about romance.

And Madhuri is more than happy to lap up the tailor-made role of a dance lover exploring the medium in a spontaneous challenge thrown by Karisma Kapoor's jealous driven prima ballerina.

De De Dil from 100 Days

Remember the time Madhuri set the stage on fire alongside Bollywood's breakdancing expert Javed Jafferi in 100 Days?

Terrific dancers, both, the duo's enthusiasm and expertise plays off each other in complete harmony.

Dum Dumma Dum from Dil

Aamir Khan and Madhuri as campus brats engaged in an ugly battle of the sexes that extends to a hip-shaking dance challenge is peak trashy Bollywood masala of the 1980s and 1990s.

Gajar Ne Kiya Hai Ishara from Tridev

Madhuri Dixit's trained classical dancer shows off her prowess while shaking a leg with glam girls Sangeeta Bijlani and Sonam Kapoor as part of Tridev's ultimate dance off from inside the villain's den in anticipation of the heroic rescue.

Bekhabar Bewafa from Ram Lakhan

Subhash Ghai's brand of showmanship builds a scenario of east versus west wherein Madhuri's ghagra choli clad heroine represents all things demure and desi while Sonika Gill's green-eyed, red hot gangster's moll is a picture of daring and danger.

Clashing over both man (Anil Kapoor) and moves, their fuming force makes for quite a unique sight.

Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar

Trust Madhuri to make Sanjay Dutt's two left feet presence also look like a vibe.

In Tamma Tamma, her livewire moves and his sincere efforts to catch up make for a dance off between flawed and flawless.