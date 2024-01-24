Zoya Afroz Wants To Tell You A Kashmir Story

The cool temperatures of Kashmir got hotter as the gorgeous Zoya Afroz came down to the Valley to shoot a film.

The Miss India International 2021 is known for Web series like Matsya Kaand and Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy as well as the film, Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Umar Ganie captures Zoya in Kashmir for Rediff.com.

Zoya shoots for Firdous at the Dastgeer Sahib shrine at Khanyar in Srinagar.

Firdous tells the untold stories of people living in Kashmir, particularly those residing in the vicinity of the Dal Lake.

Zoya waves to spectators after the shoot.