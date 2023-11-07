Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Eye Injury

'Despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it.'

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman with her son Zahaan Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat Aman addresses the 'white elephant in the room' referring to her drooping right eye.

Much has been said and written about the way she got the eye injury, with many pointing fingers at a yesteryear actor Zeenat had reportedly had a relationship with decades ago.

While she does not speak about that, she updates her followers on social media about her eye:

'On 18th May 2023, I shot for the cover of Vogue India. On 19th May 2023, I woke up early in the morning, packed a small suitcase, and kissed Lily on her muzzle. Then Zahaan and Cara drove me to Hinduja hospital in Khar.

'There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door.

'I have a condition know as ptosis -- the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.'

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman with son Zahaan Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

'When so much of one's career is predicated on one's appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention.'

'But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped, of course, that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still.

'The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and a surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible.

'I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body.

'Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later -- alive, well and looking like a pirate with an eye patch.

'Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But I'm happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now.

'This post can not conclude without a word of gratitude to my family, the absolutely stellar staff at Hinduja hospital, and especially the brilliant Dr Savari Desai.'