Zaheer Cheers For Sonakshi!

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem's horror comedy Kakuda will stream on ZEE5 from July 12.

Ahead of its release the producers organised a screening of the film for family and friends.

Sonakshi Sinha arrives like a boss lady.

Her husband Zaheer Iqbal came along with her to cheer for her first release after marriage.

As the photographers started clicking her pictures, Zaheer called out 'Arre meri biwi' which made Sonakshi blush.

Sonakshi with Saqib Saleem, who plays her husband in Kakuda, right.

Director Aditya Sarpotdar whose first Hindi movie Munjya is a monster hit.

Sharvari, who scored her first 100 crore hit with Munjya.

Rinku Rajguru, who we remember from Sairat.

Smita Gondkar.

Jibraan Khan, who told us that 'Love is evolving, but the simplicity has gone.'

Hruta Durgule.

Abhay Verma, the Munjya star, with a friend.

Adinath Kothare.

Rithvik Dhanjani.

Shiv Thakare.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar