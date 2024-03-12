News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Yodha has my best action sequences in a decade'

'Yodha has my best action sequences in a decade'

Source: ANI
March 12, 2024 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Delhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Yodha, releasing March 15.

On Monday, Sidharth and his co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna launched the film's patriotic song Tiranga in Delhi.

Tiranga has been sung by B Praak.

"Yodha is a fictitious story," Sidharth says about the film.

"We have created a new task force called Yodha. So when you create something from zero, you can take a lot of liberties. Also, the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here, I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

 

In an Instagram story, Sidharth's proud wife Kiara Advani writes about Tiranga: 'Goosebumps this song is (accompanied by fire emoji) waited all day for this one favourite from the film.'

Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit called the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards
Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards
Kriti, Mouni Win Hearts At Awards Show
Kriti, Mouni Win Hearts At Awards Show
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
Looking At 1999: 25 Years Ago In Bollywood...
Looking At 1999: 25 Years Ago In Bollywood...
Never closed doors to Pak, but...: Jaishankar
Never closed doors to Pak, but...: Jaishankar
Ronaldo's penalty can't save Al-Nassr
Ronaldo's penalty can't save Al-Nassr
Will legalising MSP cut import bill for edible oils?
Will legalising MSP cut import bill for edible oils?

More like this

What Makes Yodha Different

What Makes Yodha Different

The Oscars Are Not Always Predictable

The Oscars Are Not Always Predictable

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances