'Yodha has my best action sequences in a decade'

IMAGE: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Delhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Yodha, releasing March 15.

On Monday, Sidharth and his co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna launched the film's patriotic song Tiranga in Delhi.

Tiranga has been sung by B Praak.

"Yodha is a fictitious story," Sidharth says about the film.

"We have created a new task force called Yodha. So when you create something from zero, you can take a lot of liberties. Also, the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here, I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

In an Instagram story, Sidharth's proud wife Kiara Advani writes about Tiranga: 'Goosebumps this song is (accompanied by fire emoji) waited all day for this one favourite from the film.'

Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit called the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.