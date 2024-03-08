Women'sDay: 'Take a minute to celebrate yourself'

Bollywood stars celebrate Women's Day on March 8 in a special way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'My little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you.. Happy women’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!' writes Alia Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares pictures with her mum Kulwinder Singh, above, mother-in-law Pooja Bhagnani and sister-in-law Deepshikha Deshmukh and writes, 'Behind every woman is a secure man who lets her shine. On this woman’s day I would like to appreciate all those men who celebrate the women in their lives starting from my home. I am extremely lucky to be surrounded by strong selfless women in my life to learn and grow from ! Thankyou for everything! And here is wishing all you lovely women a very happy woman’s day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal shares a note from Istanbul: 'With special care for the Hopes & Dreams ... to not be flushed and quashed. Today and everyday, Happy Women's Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shares a picture with husband Varun Bangera, mother-in-law Vandana Bangera, mother Jasmina Tanna and sister Grishima Kadam, and writes, 'Here’s to Strong women I know. Happy Women’s day to all the beauties And to my Insta fam.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu shares a close-up of her daughter Devi and writes, 'Happy Mahashivratri and Happy Women’s Day From Devi & Us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

'From the darkness to the light came many amongst us .. with ambitions soaring , with dreams building on layers of aspirations abound , with a promise that every day is our day .. everyday an opportunity to unleash our potential, everyday a moment to give thanks to those who lit the path to prosperity & equity before we tread on it , everyday becomes Women’s Day for we will no longer be curtailed to the clock , no longer constrained by an opinionated flock ! To all women who emerged from the darkness of inequality.. be the light,' writes Smriti Irani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt shares a video with the women in his life -- His late mum Nargis, sisters Namrata and Priya, wife Manyata, and daughters Trishala and Iqra -- and writes, 'Celebrating the incredible women in my life today and every day. You are my strength, my love, and my inspiration. Happy Women's Day to all my loves.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Akkineni/Instagram

'The picture has my mother, my sister in law and myself. While it is missing the rest of my family - Indian, German, Australian, Irish and English, practising diverse religions and speaking different languages - here we are, embracing diversity and inclusion. There are millions of women yet in the fridges of society waiting to shine professionally. We owe it to them this International women’s day,' writes Amala Akkineni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'This #WomensDay let’s dismantle the barriers and rewrite the narratives whilst being unapologetic about the same. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the trailblazers and game-changers!' says Taapsee Pannu.