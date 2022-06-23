News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Varun-Kiara Rule the Box Office?

Will Varun-Kiara Rule the Box Office?

By Rediff Movies
June 23, 2022 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk queued up early to watch Friday's release, JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Will Kiara Advani be second time lucky at the box office this year?
She already has one hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, who recently shared good marriage advice with Rediff readers, looks cool in casuals.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and JugJugg Jeeyo Director Raj Mehta already have a hit -- Good Newws -- in their kitty.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor, who admits comedy can be very tough, is a hoot in the film's trailer.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: One of the best things about casting a prominent YouTuber like Prajakta Koli is that other YouTubers like Carryminati, above, pitch in to promote the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: And here's Prajakta with Singer Taaruk Raina.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul lends his comic timing to the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: He brought his parents, wife Sanyukta and son Yuvann to the screening.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mohammed Iqbal Khan joins them.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Raj Mehta is confident of his film's success.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Elli AvrRam gives a flying kiss to her fans.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Prachee Shah with husband Vishwas Paandya and their daughter Khiana.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
When Varun, Kiara Decide To Dance
When Varun, Kiara Decide To Dance
What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us
What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us
'People Want To Watch Sunshine Films'
'People Want To Watch Sunshine Films'
Switch To ORGANIC LEARNING Now!
Switch To ORGANIC LEARNING Now!
Markets rebound nearly 1% on gains in auto, IT stocks
Markets rebound nearly 1% on gains in auto, IT stocks
Beverage cos have no choice but to import paper straws
Beverage cos have no choice but to import paper straws
Ready to quit MVA if rebels return in 24 hours: Sena
Ready to quit MVA if rebels return in 24 hours: Sena

More like this

Don't Kiara-Varun Make a HOT JODI?

Don't Kiara-Varun Make a HOT JODI?

What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH

What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances