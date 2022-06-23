Will Varun-Kiara Rule the Box Office?

Film folk queued up early to watch Friday's release, JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.
Will Kiara Advani be second time lucky at the box office this year?
She already has one hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Varun Dhawan, who recently shared good marriage advice with Rediff readers, looks cool in casuals.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Kiara Advani and JugJugg Jeeyo Director Raj Mehta already have a hit -- Good Newws -- in their kitty.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Anil Kapoor, who admits comedy can be very tough, is a hoot in the film's trailer.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
One of the best things about casting a prominent YouTuber like Prajakta Koli is that other YouTubers like Carryminati, above, pitch in to promote the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
And here's Prajakta with Singer Taaruk Raina.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Maniesh Paul lends his comic timing to the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
He brought his parents, wife Sanyukta and son Yuvann to the screening.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Mohammed Iqbal Khan joins them.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Director Raj Mehta is confident of his film's success.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Elli AvrRam gives a flying kiss to her fans.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Prachee Shah with husband Vishwas Paandya and their daughter Khiana.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar