Will The Kashmir Files Win An Oscar?

IMAGE: Anupam Kher, who stars in The Kashmir Files, writes, 'Deeply humbled to see The Kashmir Files as a film and my name shortlisted in Best Film and Best Actor category for the Oscars 2023! Even as a short list, it is a big triumph for us. Congratulations also to other Indians films in the list. Bharat cinema ki jai ho! Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has come out with a list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars with Indian films RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Kantara making the cut.

The list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24.

Pan Nalin's Chhello Show (Last Film Show), India's official Oscar entry, also features in the list along with Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Marathi titles Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona.

Documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers are also on the list.

From the listed films, four entries -- Chhello Show, RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers -- have already made it to the Oscars shortlists in four categories.

In the shortlist for 10 categories which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts unveiled in December, Chhello Show& made it to the Best International Film segment while Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster RRR found a place in the Music (Original Song) category.

All That Breathes was included in the documentary feature shortlist and The Elephant Whisperers in the documentary short category.

This is perhaps the first time India has made it to four Oscar shortlists, the stage before nominations.