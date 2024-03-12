News
Will She Be Bollywood's Next Star?

Will She Be Bollywood's Next Star?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 12, 2024 12:29 IST
There's a new actor in town, and Shraddha Kapoor is particularly excited about it!

Her cousin Zanai Bhosle, who is also Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sandeep Singh's directorial debut The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shraddha welcomed her to showbiz with a post on her Instagram Stories: 'Meri behen filmon mein aane vaali hai hum sab ko entertain karne. She will be playing Rani Sai Bai in a cinematic tribute #ThePrideOfBharat. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. All the best toh banta hai.'

The epic period drama will release on February 19, 2026.

Before we watch Zanai on the big screen, Namrata Thakker tells us more about her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

Born on January 16, 2002, Zanai graduated from Switzerland's Institut Le Rosey in 2020.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

She started singing at the age of 10 and is a part of India's first transgender music band called 6 Pack.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

Zanai is a dancer as well, and is also passionate about playing guitar, basketball and drama.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

Zanai with her daadi and veteran singer Asha Bhosle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosale/Instagram

Throwback to lil Zanai enjoying some cuddles with her dearest grandma.

In 2017, the 22-year-old turned entrepreneur by starting her own Apple authorised reseller store, iAzure, in Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

Another priceless throwback picture of Zanai performing with her star grandmother.

Zanai is trained in Indian Classical and Western Opera music and often performs at live concerts with Ashaji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

Zanai, who loves dressing up, looks pretty in black while twinning with her father Anand Bhosle, Ashaji's youngest son.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

In conversation with Shabana Azmi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosale/Instagram

Admiring the crystal blue waters of Maldives!

In her debut film, Zanai will be essaying the role of Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Saibai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

Holidaying in Gstaad.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
