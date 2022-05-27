Will Prithviraj CHANGE its Name?

There were reports that Yash Raj Films has given in to the demand of the Karni Seva -- the same outfit that had persuaded Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the title of Padmavati to Padmaavat -- and change the title of Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj.

But a source close to the film informs Subhash K Jha that the film's title will not change.

"How much will our film industry succumb to these tactics from outfits who have made protests against Hindi films a thriving cottage industry?" asks the source.

"We did consider changing the title, but then we saw nothing disrespectful in calling the film Prithviraj. Richard Attenborough called his film Gandhi. By not prefixing the title with Mahatma, did he mean any disrespect?" asks the source.