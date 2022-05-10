How Akshay Became Prithviraj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer for his new period film Prithviraj with a lot of fanfare.

He fielded questions in his superstar style, ending the press conference with a zinger to the question: Would he like to screen Prithviraj for Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com brings you all the action.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar with Manushi Chillar and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

"In the 30 years that I have been in the industry, I have never done such a historic film," Akshay says, after making a grand entry on stage.

He adds just why he took up this grand project, directed by 'Doctorsaab', referring to the film's director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Just how many days did it take to shoot a film of such scale?

Akshay answers here.

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar makes her debut in this film, and she says, "This is a special debut. There was a lot of pressure too because I have never acted before."

"I was a student before this, so I have a student mindset -- going to college, learning from a teacher, giving an exam. That experience helped me a lot," she adds.

Does Akshay truly know his history? Does he know which state Prithviraj Chauhan came from?

The actor gives a superhit answer!

Is Akshay similar to Prithviraj in any way?

Dr Dwivedi lands a punchline: "Just like there has never been anyone like Prithviraj in the last 100 years, later, people will say that there has been no one like Akshay Kumar in the last 100 years!"