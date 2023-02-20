Can Shehzada Survive Pathaan Storm?

Last week's releases Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kept their target audience engaged, even though more was expected.

Shehzada faced competition from Quantumania as well as Pathaan.

The Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer opened at Rs 6.50 crore (Rs 65 million) and has collected Rs 22 crore* (Rs 220 million) so far. It deserved to do a lot better, given the entertainment quotient and the family drama feel.

Those who have watched the film do not have any complaints, but audience attention has been divided between the three films in the running.

One waits to see the Rohit Dhawan directed film sustain well during the weekdays to keep bringing on moolah.

Quantumania collected the most over the weekend with Rs 27 crore* (Rs 270 million) coming in.

It opened well at Rs 8.25 crore* (Rs 82.5 million) and was powered by collections coming from the premium screens in the urban centres.

Reviews for the film are just about average, but such is the kind of loyalty that Marvel superhero films enjoy that respectable collections always come in.

In case of Quantumania, collections are more than respectable and even though there wasn't any substantial day-by-day growth on the weekend, the footfalls were consistent.

All of this ensures that the film would be taking at shot at a Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) lifetime at least.

Pathaan continues on its record-breaking stint.

The week gone by saw a series of records coming the film's way.

First, the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer entered the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club, becoming the first Bollywood movie ever to have achieved this feat.

Then it went past the Baahubali: The Conclusion total of Rs 511 crore (Rs 5.11 billion).

The all-time mega blockbuster is stuff that dreams are made of and Director Siddharth Anand, Producer Aditya Chopra and everyone associated with it are living that dream.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources