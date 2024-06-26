Will Kalki Take 2024's Biggest Opening?

Five months after the release of Fighter comes a film that is set to take a very good start at the box office.

The Hrithik Roshan actioner had released on a Thursday, a day before Republic Day, at Rs 24.60 crore (Rs 246 million).

Now, Kalki 2898 AD releases on Thursday, June 27, and while it's not a big holiday weekend, it's looking like an event film.

Just the Hindi collections of the pan-India movie may take the second best start of the year, if not the best.

The advance booking numbers so far for the Hindi version suggest that the film may challenge Fighter and aim for a number in the vicinity of Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million).

The only film that has taken a double digit start since Fighter this year has been Shaitaan. No other film has taken a big opening yet.

But Kalki may change all that, and the credit goes to the impressive cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

The trailers have not made much of an impression but diehard fans are buying tickets in bulk.

With this, the global score may easily cross the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark.