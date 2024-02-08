Will Ankita-Vicky Divorce Post Bigg Boss?

'Our fights came out on TV, which may not happen for other normal couples.'

'Because of this, our relationship has become stronger.'

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande claims she has no regrets about showing her true self on Bigg Boss 17.

The actor entered the show with husband Vicky Jain, and made headlines due to their fights and arguments.

"I've been there with all my heart. Whatever emotions I felt, it all came out. I would often say I've shown my true self on the show, I'm not hiding anything. Even if I tried for a controversy to not happen, it happened. I was tired of myself (but) it's okay. It's a part of me. I can't help it, I was what I was. No regrets," Ankita said.

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Jain on Bigg Boss 17. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita said it is difficult to know what's happening outside when one is inside the Bigg Boss house with 20 other contestants.

"But when I learnt about my eviction, I was okay with that. I was not upset, I was shocked. I thought I had a fandom that was supporting me but I think somewhere, it was lacking. I have enjoyed the journey," she said.

Now that the show is over, Ankita said she needs to 'recover' from what she went through.

"I feel I need to recover from that because it's taken a toll on my mental health. I was never a deep thinker, but the situations were such that I became one. I'm trying to recover, and understand a few things of what has happened in my life. It will take time but eventually I'll come out of it.

"Vicky is there, my family, my mom and everybody from Vicky's family is also there. Eventually, it's about how I take things and move on. I'm trying to cope with things," the 39 year old added.

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

On the show, Ankita had hinted about taking a break from their marriage or seeking divorce.

Looking back, the actor said she should have been more sensible.

"We got married after being friends for years. We say things (in jest) and it was taken seriously. I'm not sensible and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I'm in front of the camera. I'm still learning," she said.

The actor believes her relationship has become stronger after what they went through on the show.

"If our relationship was not that strong, we may not have even fought. The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen for other normal couples. Because of this, our relationship has become stronger."

"I could understand where I was going wrong and he could understand where he was going wrong. We are stronger than before."

Ankita, who has acted in films like Manikarnika and Baaghi 3, is looking forward to the release of her next film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring and directed by Randeep Hooda, on March 22.

"It's a beautiful film. When I got the opportunity, I couldn't say no because I had the chance to be working with Randeep Hooda, who is also directing it. Then my friend, Sandeep, was producing it. I'm eager to watch myself on the big screen."