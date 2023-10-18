News
Why Ankita Lokhande Joined Bigg Boss 17

Why Ankita Lokhande Joined Bigg Boss 17

Source: PTI
October 18, 2023 14:34 IST
'Everybody who has been on the show has learned something from it.'
'I'll also learn many things from Bigg Boss and I'm sure I'm going to grow in my life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema/Twitter

Ankita Lokhande, 38, decided to participate in Bigg Boss 17 because her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, was joining her.

"I never thought I could be a Bigg Boss contestant. I try to stay away from controversies. I don't like to fight. I've always seen people on Bigg Boss fighting and arguing with each other but over the years things have changed on the show. There's a certain boundary right now," Ankita said just before she entered the show.

"The other thing is that I have Vicky by my side. I'm an emotional person. So having my partner with me on the show is going to be a big support and strength," she added.

 

Ankita said she is 'nervous and excited' about forming new bonds on the reality show.

"I'm excited and at the same time, very nervous because meeting new people, making new relationships and forming new bonds is a different thing," she said.

A self-confessed fan of Bigg Boss, she said some of her favourite contestants from the previous seasons are Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna, Tina Datta and Rashmi Desai. She hopes that the challenges she will face inside the Bigg Boss house will teach her something new in life.

"I want to take a chance and see what else I can do. I'm up for things which are challenging. I'm looking forward to that. Everybody who has been on the show has learned something from it. I'll also learn many things from Bigg Boss and I'm sure I'm going to grow in my life."

