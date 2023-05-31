Will Aamir Work In A Punjabi Film?

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Gippy Grewal.

Don't be surprised if you see Aamir Khan speaking Punjabi in a film soon!

At the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3 in Mumbai, Aamir, who played a Sikh in his last film Lal Singh Chaddha, revealed he wanted to act in a Punjabi movie.

When Aamir was asked if he would like to follow in the footsteps of screen legends Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor who also acted in Punjabi films, he said, "If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusufsaab and Raj Kapoorji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal.

Directed by Smeep Kang, Carry On Jatta 3 stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

The film is produced by Gippy's brother Sippy Grewal under his banner Sippy Grewal Productions.

Aamir couldn't stop himself from shaking a leg after receiving a Punjabi-style welcome at the trailer launch.

IMAGE: Gippy Grewal with Kapil Sharma.

Comedian Kapil Sharma -- who was raised in Amritsar -- was at the trailer launch too.

Carry On Jatta 3 is scheduled to release on June 29.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar