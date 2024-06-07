Why's Sonakshi Smiling?

Nayanthara in Bangkok...Masaba's chic maternity look...Urvashi's new hero...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha had a working birthday this year and the actress loved every minute of it.

Posting a picture from her film set, she writes, 'I usually take an off from work and travel on my birthdays... but after 7 years i found myself back on set and remembered how amazing it is to spend the day doing what you love!!! Thanks to my amazing team for making it so so special and thanks to everyone who sent me wishes online... your love is appreciated, even if it wasn't reposted -- i was at work u see.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson's beach day out in Sicilia with her son Andreas.

She calls it 'A lil slice of Sicilian Heaven.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty beats the heat by gorging on yummy strawberries!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan/Instagram

When love is in the air!

Film-maker Vignesh Sivan and movie superstar Nayanthara caught in a candid romantic moment while vacationing in Bangkok.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Posting a picture with Jassie Gill, Urvashi Rautela announces, 'BRAND NEW FILM. BRAND NEW HERO. BIG Surprise Coming Soon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza is an 'vision' on her tropical holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

It's all about the perspective feels Soha Ali Khan as she shares a half blurry picture from a dinner outing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta's maternity look is all about power dressing inspired by Pushpa 2.

'Maternity Wear but make it a Veshti and blazer ' Power dressing but the inspo is Pushpa 2...Styled by me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra steps out for a date night with hubby Sanjay Chopra and recommends trying espresso martini, berry salad and flatbreads at Bandra's Gigi Bombay restaurant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Oberoi/Instagram

Here's Akshay Oberoi pretending to be cooler than his AC.

'Hey everyone! How's it hanging? Here are some snaps of me pretending to be cooler than my AC in this summer heat. Hope you like them and remember: Stay cool, stay hydrated, and always pose like you've made it.'