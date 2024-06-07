Why's Sonakshi Smiling?

Nayanthara in Bangkok...Masaba's chic maternity look...Urvashi's new hero...
Sonakshi Sinha had a working birthday this year and the actress loved every minute of it.
Posting a picture from her film set, she writes, 'I usually take an off from work and travel on my birthdays... but after 7 years i found myself back on set and remembered how amazing it is to spend the day doing what you love!!! Thanks to my amazing team for making it so so special and thanks to everyone who sent me wishes online... your love is appreciated, even if it wasn't reposted -- i was at work u see.'
Amy Jackson's beach day out in Sicilia with her son Andreas.
She calls it 'A lil slice of Sicilian Heaven.'
Shamita Shetty beats the heat by gorging on yummy strawberries!
When love is in the air!
Film-maker Vignesh Sivan and movie superstar Nayanthara caught in a candid romantic moment while vacationing in Bangkok.
Posting a picture with Jassie Gill, Urvashi Rautela announces, 'BRAND NEW FILM. BRAND NEW HERO. BIG Surprise Coming Soon.'
Krystal D'Souza is an 'vision' on her tropical holiday.
It's all about the perspective feels Soha Ali Khan as she shares a half blurry picture from a dinner outing.
Masaba Gupta's maternity look is all about power dressing inspired by Pushpa 2.
'Maternity Wear but make it a Veshti and blazer ' Power dressing but the inspo is Pushpa 2...Styled by me.'
Tisca Chopra steps out for a date night with hubby Sanjay Chopra and recommends trying espresso martini, berry salad and flatbreads at Bandra's Gigi Bombay restaurant.
Here's Akshay Oberoi pretending to be cooler than his AC.
'Hey everyone! How's it hanging? Here are some snaps of me pretending to be cooler than my AC in this summer heat. Hope you like them and remember: Stay cool, stay hydrated, and always pose like you've made it.'