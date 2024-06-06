What's Manushi Doing In Italy?

Arjun's throwback selfie.. Sanju Baba remembers his father... Karishma's in Spain...
Manushi Chhillar has a fun evening in Italy
Manushi enjoys the Italian Riviera and writes, 'For the love of everything.'
Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback selfie from his trip to the Mayrlife medical health resort in Altaussee, Austria.
Karishma Tanna, who is in Spain, has definitely got an envious holiday wardrobe.
Sun-kissed and pretty!
That's Athiya Shetty loving the change in the scenery and we get it.
Tiger Shroff is hooked to the action-comedy anime show Kaiju no. 8 and asks his fans to give this thrill ride a watch.
Sonali Bendre looks chic even when she’s on her coffee break and we aren’t complaining.
Sanjay Dutt shares a priceless throwback picture on his late father Sunil Dutt's birthday.
'Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad.'
'Be You. Truly and Unapologetically You,' advises Neil Nitin Mukesh.
Surbhi Jyoti's Thailand vacay pic will definitely compel you to pack your bags and go on a holiday ASAP.
Nia Sharma turns up the heat in a sexy burgundy outfit.