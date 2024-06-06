News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Manushi Doing In Italy?

What's Manushi Doing In Italy?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 06, 2024 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun's throwback selfie.. Sanju Baba remembers his father... Karishma's in Spain...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar has a fun evening in Italy

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi enjoys the Italian Riviera and writes, 'For the love of everything.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback selfie from his trip to the Mayrlife medical health resort in Altaussee, Austria.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna, who is in Spain, has definitely got an envious holiday wardrobe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Sun-kissed and pretty!

That's Athiya Shetty loving the change in the scenery and we get it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is hooked to the action-comedy anime show Kaiju no. 8 and asks his fans to give this thrill ride a watch.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre looks chic even when she’s on her coffee break and we aren’t complaining.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt shares a priceless throwback picture on his late father Sunil Dutt's birthday.

'Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

'Be You. Truly and Unapologetically You,' advises Neil Nitin Mukesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti's Thailand vacay pic will definitely compel you to pack your bags and go on a holiday ASAP.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma /Instagram

Nia Sharma turns up the heat in a sexy burgundy outfit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Rakul Singh's Tropical Beachwear?
Like Rakul Singh's Tropical Beachwear?
What Kartik Has In Common With Aishwarya
What Kartik Has In Common With Aishwarya
'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'
'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'
JD-U raises Agnipath, UCC, caste census issues
JD-U raises Agnipath, UCC, caste census issues
'Bigg Boss OTT And I Are A Dream Team!'
'Bigg Boss OTT And I Are A Dream Team!'
Sensex regains 75K-mark; Nifty gains 201 points
Sensex regains 75K-mark; Nifty gains 201 points
Why did Delhi court deny Kejriwal interim bail
Why did Delhi court deny Kejriwal interim bail

More like this

Peek Into Janhvi's European Hol

Peek Into Janhvi's European Hol

'I Am In Love With...'

'I Am In Love With...'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances