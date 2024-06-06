What's Manushi Doing In Italy?

Arjun's throwback selfie.. Sanju Baba remembers his father... Karishma's in Spain...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar has a fun evening in Italy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi enjoys the Italian Riviera and writes, 'For the love of everything.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback selfie from his trip to the Mayrlife medical health resort in Altaussee, Austria.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna, who is in Spain, has definitely got an envious holiday wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Sun-kissed and pretty!

That's Athiya Shetty loving the change in the scenery and we get it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is hooked to the action-comedy anime show Kaiju no. 8 and asks his fans to give this thrill ride a watch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre looks chic even when she’s on her coffee break and we aren’t complaining.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt shares a priceless throwback picture on his late father Sunil Dutt's birthday.

'Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

'Be You. Truly and Unapologetically You,' advises Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti's Thailand vacay pic will definitely compel you to pack your bags and go on a holiday ASAP.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma /Instagram

Nia Sharma turns up the heat in a sexy burgundy outfit.