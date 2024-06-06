15 Times Bollywood Mixed Songs, Sightseeing

Come summer and everybody hops on the vacation bandwagon in hopes of travel and sightseeing. But in Bollywood's everlasting fantasy, the feeling goes all year round.

Whether it's the demand of a story or a dream sequence, movies are often our window to the world. Plots woven around road trips and globetrotting are one thing. But, sometimes, even a single song's exploration of cities and countries can take us on quite a journey.

As the spirit of summer holiday takes over, here's looking at 15 Hindi songs (from a never-ending pile of travel friendly moments and melodies) whose tourist-y picturisation transported us into a feast of sights and sceneries on silver screen.

Ajooba from Jeans

Shankar's ambitious picturisation of Ajooba, which likens love to the seven wonders of the world offers a breathtaking view of architectural marvels from different corners of earth from Egypt to the USA to India.

How's that for around the world in 5 minutes with an ethereal Aishwarya for tour guide?

Safar from Jab Harry Met Sejal

Speaking of tour guide, Shah Rukh Khan fulfilling his professional duties against the backdrop of the mellifluous Safar gives a bleak glimpse of his desolate life while gorgeously showcasing Europe's topmost attractions.

Ilahi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor's wanderlust becomes the subject of much conflict in his bourgeoning romance.

One good glimpse of him filming Paris at its glamorous best in the soulful Ilahi is enough to conclude vagabond-1, valentine-0.

Bol Na Halke Halke from Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta's romantic reverie during Bol Na Halke Halke covers everything between Delhi's Humayun's Tomb to Agra's Taj Mahal in their historic itinerary.

I Feel Good from Anjaana Anjaani

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra appear more than happy to let their hair down capturing the frothy and fun vibe of Sin City while they fittingly chant, I Feel Good.

Dil Chahta Hai from Dil Chahta Hai

The ultimate Goa anthem.

Dil Chahta Hai's troika of besties -- Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan -- celebrating their bromance against the lively landscapes of the region's famous forts and beaches continues to inspire new tourists and old.

Main Koi Aisa Geet from Yes Boss

Trust Shah Rukh Khan cheering up Juhi Chawla all over the Swiss capital of Bern to become THE date every romantic should aspire for over a series of adorable gimmicks in Main Koi Aisa Geet.

Pehli Pehli Baar from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Full scale London darshan, Salman Khan's groovy 90s fashion -- Pehli Pehli Baar's tune may take blatant inspiration from Patrick Hernandez's Born To Be Alive but there's oodles of eye candy to be found in its touristic pleasures.

Ek Din Kahin from Aur Pyar Ho Gaya

Bobby Deol and his dream girl Aishwarya Rai cut across Singapore's popular sightseeing attractions over the course of him envisioning a meet-cute between the two against the sparkling beats of Ek Din Kahin.

Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met

Travel is the heartbeat of Imtiaz Ali's cinema.

But even in standalone numbers like Yeh Ishq Hai, Kareena's bursting joy and Shahid's shy admiration compels us to join them on the scenic ride from the Rohtang pass to Kulu's Naggar Castle.

He Baba Re Baba from Jeevan Ek Sanghursh

Remember when Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit got so high they thought they'd turned into giants in a trippy song of Jeevan Ek Sanghursh? Except they're not and it's the magnificent miniature city of Madurodam in Holland better known for its world-class tulips.

Yeh Kashmir Hai from Bemisaal

Anand Bakshi raving about Yeh Kashmir Hai's paradise on earth attributes even as Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee and Vinod Mehra delight in its postcard-perfect lakes, landscapes and shikara fervour is all kind of bemisaal.

Chandni O Meri Chandni from Chandni

Yash Chopra's fondness for the Swiss Alps is part of his legend, which not only turned it into every desi honeymooner's ultimate choice but earned him the honour of an eponymous lake.

And Chandni's title song captures this long-lasting fascination most memorably.

Sayonara from Love in Tokyo

Over five decades have passed since Love in Tokyo's introduction to Japan for many of us.

Yet what's truly incredible is how modern and advanced the city seems even in its (now) vintage avatar.

Rimjhim Gire Sawan from Manzil

Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterji's ode to Mumbai's monsoon and magic as they amble through South Mumbai's landmarks to the tune of Rimjhim Gire Sawan's lilting romance is an enduring if not only memory of Manzil.