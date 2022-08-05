Your OTT Menu: Weddings. Superheroes. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, animated treats, action masala and comic book adaptations, OTT is quite the goodie bag this week. Sukanya Verma gives us her picks:
The Sandman
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In this highly anticipated live-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular comic books, Morpheus -- the King of Dreams -- escapes a wizard's century-long captivity and embarks on a journey to lay to rest the chaos his absence has created.
Darlings
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma show off their incredible talent to play a troika engaged in a dark, domestic drama about abuse and retaliation.
Kaduva
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Prithviraj's rubber farmer and Vivek Oberoi's top cop take each other heads-on in this Shaji Kailas potboiler.
Luck
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Fortune favours the brave or so believes the unluckiest girl in the world after she sneaks inside the Land of Luck in Apple TV's brand new animation adventure.
Memoria
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: English, Spanish (with subtitles)
Apichatpong Weerasethakul writes and directs the mesmerising Cannes Jury Prize Winner about a Scottish woman's strange sensory experiences while out and about in the jungles of Columbia.
Lightyear
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English
The Toy Story spin-off gives us the origins story of haughty space ranger Buzz Lightyear and his intergalactic escapades in the voice of Captain America's Chris Evans.
Carter
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Waking up to no memories, bomb planted in his head and device in his ear dictating a hostage situation to tackle, a badass action hero must rise to the occasion no holds barred.
Victim
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A Tamil anthology featuring segments directed by Chimbu Devan, M Rajesh, PaRanjith and Venkat Prabhu, Victim chronicles the lives of people caught in a web of circumstances and choices.
Crash Course
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
The ruthless rivalry between Annu Kapoor and Bhanu Uday's coaching institute owners and the impact it has on their respective students forms the crux of Prime's new show.
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's Cowabunga time as the TMNT quartet of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello take on a deadly alien race known as Krang.
Morbius
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Jared Leto's superhero vehicle about a scientist's experiment gone awry, based on the Marvel Comics character, took forever to hit the screens. Bad box office and reviews later, it's finally out on OTT as well.
Pakka Commercial
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Close on the heels of Vaashi arrives another courtroom drama starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna about a lawyer whose only criteria is money.
Wedding Season
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
The age-old debate between love and arranged marriage surfaces in this rom-com where Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma play a couple feigning to be in love to survive the season of shaadis.
Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Krishand RK's FIPRESCI award winner draws focus on the connection between environment and humans in a manner that evokes fantasy and social media.