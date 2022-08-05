Your OTT Menu: Weddings. Superheroes. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, animated treats, action masala and comic book adaptations, OTT is quite the goodie bag this week. Sukanya Verma gives us her picks:

The Sandman

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this highly anticipated live-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular comic books, Morpheus -- the King of Dreams -- escapes a wizard's century-long captivity and embarks on a journey to lay to rest the chaos his absence has created.

Darlings

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma show off their incredible talent to play a troika engaged in a dark, domestic drama about abuse and retaliation.

Kaduva

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Prithviraj's rubber farmer and Vivek Oberoi's top cop take each other heads-on in this Shaji Kailas potboiler.

Luck

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Fortune favours the brave or so believes the unluckiest girl in the world after she sneaks inside the Land of Luck in Apple TV's brand new animation adventure.

Memoria

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English, Spanish (with subtitles)

Apichatpong Weerasethakul writes and directs the mesmerising Cannes Jury Prize Winner about a Scottish woman's strange sensory experiences while out and about in the jungles of Columbia.

Lightyear

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

The Toy Story spin-off gives us the origins story of haughty space ranger Buzz Lightyear and his intergalactic escapades in the voice of Captain America's Chris Evans.

Carter

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Waking up to no memories, bomb planted in his head and device in his ear dictating a hostage situation to tackle, a badass action hero must rise to the occasion no holds barred.

Victim

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A Tamil anthology featuring segments directed by Chimbu Devan, M Rajesh, PaRanjith and Venkat Prabhu, Victim chronicles the lives of people caught in a web of circumstances and choices.

Crash Course

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The ruthless rivalry between Annu Kapoor and Bhanu Uday's coaching institute owners and the impact it has on their respective students forms the crux of Prime's new show.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's Cowabunga time as the TMNT quartet of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello take on a deadly alien race known as Krang.

Morbius

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Jared Leto's superhero vehicle about a scientist's experiment gone awry, based on the Marvel Comics character, took forever to hit the screens. Bad box office and reviews later, it's finally out on OTT as well.

Pakka Commercial

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Close on the heels of Vaashi arrives another courtroom drama starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna about a lawyer whose only criteria is money.

Wedding Season

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The age-old debate between love and arranged marriage surfaces in this rom-com where Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma play a couple feigning to be in love to survive the season of shaadis.

Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Krishand RK's FIPRESCI award winner draws focus on the connection between environment and humans in a manner that evokes fantasy and social media.