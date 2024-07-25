News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Radhikka Feels Beautiful

Why Radhikka Feels Beautiful

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 25, 2024 10:44 IST
Taapsee promotes her film... Rakul gets filmi... Rashmika wants to play...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

'Why does one automatically feel beautiful in a saree? Why am I late to the party?!' asks Radhikka Madan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu promotes Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which will start streaming on August 9 on Netflix.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh ka 'dil toh filmy hai'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Want to play 'Peekaboo!!' with Rashmika Mandanna?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam strikes a pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a mirror selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor, up close in Greece.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

Aishwarya Rajesh spotted on the streets of New York.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
