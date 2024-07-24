'Time For Sardar Actors To Play Leads'

'My mom used to tell me that I should accept films where they would not make fun of me or my religion.'

IMAGE: Manjot Singh in the Netflix film Wild Wild Punjab.

Manjot Singh has starred in comedies like Student Of The Year and Dream Girl but he is best known for his character of Laali in the Fukrey franchise.

Recently, he's been showing his wild side in Netflix's Wild Wild Punjab.

But after spending 15 years in the industry, the actor is determined to show that he can do more than just comedy.

"I have said no to so many roles that I thought won't suit my career," Manjot tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

You must be elated that Wild Wild Punjab released in your birthday week.

Oh yes, the film released three days after my birthday on July 7. It was amazing.

The response I am getting for this one is even better than my first film.

People did not expect me to deliver such a performance. I think every actor craves for a great response.

What was the vibe on the sets like?

It was like friends coming together to make a film because everyone on the sets knew each other from the beginning.

We used to party, do workshops together.

It was a complete no-judgements zone.

I have worked the maximum with Varun (Sharma) but even with the others, there was this sense of ease that allowed us to perform better.

IMAGE: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill and Manjot Singh in Wild Wild Punjab. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjot Singh/Instagram

The film has certain problematic parts with regards to its female characters. As an actor, do you question your director about these things?

I am nobody to question anyone.

People who are working on a film certainly have more knowledge about how things work.

I don't see myself in a position where I would doubt them.

Having said that, we haven't portrayed anything wrong in this film.

I don't think we have shown anything that people won't tolerate. We have shown what happens around us in life.

People who liked it are somewhere able to relate themselves to situation and characters depicted in the film.

Since the film is about male bonding and friendships, who do you call your friends in the industry?

Everyone from Fukrey is my friend. We have done three films in the last 10 years.

Varun (Sharma), Pulkit (Samrat), Richa (Chadha), Ali (Fazal), Pankajji (Tripathi), Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and Producers Ritesh sir (Sidhwani) and Farhan sir (Akhtar) are like family to me.

I share a great bond with my Dream Girl Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Now, with Wild Wild Punjab, it's like family with Luv sir (Ranjan), Ankush sir (Garg), our director (Simarpreet Singh) and the entire cast.

I get along with everyone.

I have always been honest with my work as well as friends.

This honesty is what people like about me. They say I have a good heart.

IMAGE: With the Fukrey gang during Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's wedding festivities. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjot Singh/Instagram

But friendships are always tricky in a competitive industry like this.

I have never felt that. Nobody has ever made me feel that I am their competition.

I have my own journey.

I have spent 15 years in this industry.

I don't know what the future holds for me but it's been a wonderful journey from Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! to Wild Wild Punjab.

I consider myself water; I take shape of any container you put me in.

I am as good as the person in front of me. There are no ego clashes.

IMAGE: With Ayushmann Khurrana on the sets of Dream Girl 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjot Singh/Instagram

Coming from Delhi, how tough was it to find your footing in Mumbai?

It happened unexpectedly.

I tagged along with a friend who was auditioning for the same film. When we reached the venue, the casting director insisted on my audition too.

Then I got a call from the production house who took another round of auditions with me. This time it was for the main lead.

I cracked the audition and was offered the film.

It was after the release that I heard the casting director was unsure of me but Dibakar sir (Banerjee) wanted me only.

My life changed after Oye Lucky...

I got the Filmfare critics award for Best Actor for my 15 minute role!

IMAGE: Manjot in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008). Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjot Singh/Instagram

We see you in limited roles. Do you think your talent deserves more?

Coming from a non-filmi background, I had no knowledge of what's right for you.

But I have always been choosy about things since childhood.

I am a kind of person who would do a lot of research to settle on something. I need the best, otherwise I am okay to wait.

This same thought process applies to my movie selections.

I have rejected more than I have said yes to because I thought I would not have fun doing it.

So yes, I agree I have done limited roles. But I guess with films like Wild Wild Punjab, I am here to surprise my audience.

They are seeing the new side of me in this alpha Sardar avatar which is so different from all the comic roles I have done so far.

It was challenging for me to break the image that's set in audiences' mind and it is good that I am finding acceptance.

My career graph has moved slowly but it's always been in the upward direction. And I hope it continues to be so.

We often see Sikh actors being restricted to comic relief characters in Hindi films. Do you think that stereotype still exists?

It used to happen a lot before but is changing now.

My mom used to tell me that I should accept films where they would not make fun of me or my religion. It's a conscious decision to stay away from such films.

If you see all the comedies I have done so far, the situation is funny, I never make funny faces to make people laugh.

The problem was that the makers were not willing to show differently. They used to present us only as funny.

It is great that people like Diljit Dosanjh are doing such fantastic work. Look at what he did in Chamkila.

Luv sir, who is our producer, told me that I did a great job in Wild Wild Punjab and it is time for Sardar actors to play lead parts in films.

IMAGE: With Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma on the sets of Fukrey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjot Singh/Instagram

Have you rejected such stereotypical roles in the past?

Of course. You won't believe, I have a bundle of at least 25-30 scripts lying at home.

I have said no to so many roles that I thought won't suit my career.

You have been around for many years. Do you give auditions even now or has that stopped?

It stopped after Fukrey when my life changed from audition to narration.

The auditions are only for films where I want to do something different.

I remember I auditioned for Chhichhore (2019) but it didn't work out.

How difficult is to break free from the image that's set in the audience's mind?

Until you show your range, the makers will keep offering you the same thing.

You have to fight for what you want to do.

It was my good fortune that the makers of Wild Wild Punjab saw me in a different light.

Yes, there are elements of comedy in it but it is a serious role. I have been wanting do something like this since long.

I was recently offered a negative role.

I was waiting for this moment where I get to do different roles. I am glad that's happening.