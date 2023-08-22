Why Radhika Madan Is So Thrilled!

Radhika Madan is thrilled to be a part of the jury at the International Emmy Awards 2023.

The actor took to Instagram to share her excitement and give a glimpse of the semi-final round of the judging session.

She posted a video and captioned it: 'So overwhelmed and grateful that I got to be a part of this year's Jury for the INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS. I always dreamt of being nominated but to be on the other side was even more fulfilling. Every day I get up and get to do what I love the most, a joy I wouldn't trade for anything. Thank you universe.'

The 51st International Emmy Awards will take place November 20 in New York.

Radhika has an interesting line-up of movies as well.

She will be seen in Sanaa, which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl, who suffers from a lot of unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film.

She also stars in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It will mark her first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar.