Why Radhika Madan Is So Thrilled!

Source: ANI
August 22, 2023 11:38 IST
Radhika Madan is thrilled to be a part of the jury at the International Emmy Awards 2023.

The actor took to Instagram to share her excitement and give a glimpse of the semi-final round of the judging session.

She posted a video and captioned it: 'So overwhelmed and grateful that I got to be a part of this year's Jury for the INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS. I always dreamt of being nominated but to be on the other side was even more fulfilling. Every day I get up and get to do what I love the most, a joy I wouldn't trade for anything. Thank you universe.'

The 51st International Emmy Awards will take place November 20 in New York.

 

Radhika has an interesting line-up of movies as well.

She will be seen in Sanaa, which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl, who suffers from a lot of unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film.

She also stars in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It will mark her first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

