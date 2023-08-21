News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Salman's New Bald Look?

Like Salman's New Bald Look?

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: August 21, 2023 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Salman Khan was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant showing off his new bald look.

 

 

Is this his look for his upcoming film, Tiger 3?

 

 

Salman was attending a dinner hosted by Raj Kundra.

Quite a few film folk were invited.

 

 

Bhumi Pednekar arrives looking very glamorous.

 

 

The host Raj Kundra, in his signature mask look.

 

 

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lopamudra Raut gets an invite too.

 

 

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi had struck a bond with Salman during the show.

 

 

Pooja Chopra.

 

 

Mira Rajput.

 

 

Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur makes sure to network.

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

 

 

The Kakkar sisters, Sukriti and Prakriti.

 

 

Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon is currently making waves with his documentary Web series on Amazon Prime Video.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Looking at Shriya's Australian Holiday
Looking at Shriya's Australian Holiday
Something For All Ages on OTT This Week
Something For All Ages on OTT This Week
'I can't believe people love me so much'
'I can't believe people love me so much'
Delhi officer accused of raping minor, suspended
Delhi officer accused of raping minor, suspended
'We've built 60 sets for Heera Mandi'
'We've built 60 sets for Heera Mandi'
Will AI Steal Your Job?
Will AI Steal Your Job?
India's exports cross $800 bn in first 6 months of '23
India's exports cross $800 bn in first 6 months of '23

More like this

Hema Malini: 'Sunny was toooooo good'

Hema Malini: 'Sunny was toooooo good'

Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery

Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances