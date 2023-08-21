Like Salman's New Bald Look?

Salman Khan was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant showing off his new bald look.

Is this his look for his upcoming film, Tiger 3?

Salman was attending a dinner hosted by Raj Kundra.

Quite a few film folk were invited.

Bhumi Pednekar arrives looking very glamorous.

The host Raj Kundra, in his signature mask look.

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lopamudra Raut gets an invite too.

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi had struck a bond with Salman during the show.

Pooja Chopra.

Mira Rajput.

Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur makes sure to network.

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

The Kakkar sisters, Sukriti and Prakriti.

Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon is currently making waves with his documentary Web series on Amazon Prime Video.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar