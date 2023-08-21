Rashmika Sends Us A Kiss!

Neha's hectic trip to the US... Sunny takes Gadar 2 to London... Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy gets more applause...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna sends us a kiss from Hyderabad, and says 'Absolutely RANDOM..!! But... Mwahhh!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur dresses up for Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'My 72 hours in #Atlanta... was fun while it lasted! Now fighting Jet lag,' informs Neha Dhupia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

'From Amritsar to London, love knows no boundaries!' Sunny Deol posts, as he takes his latest blockbuster to the UK.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar poses at Qutub Minar in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha clicks her pictures in Bhopal, and the proud mama writes, 'The photographer and the muse .. when the muse becomes the master.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Today only happens once , make it amazing,' says Raai Laxmi from an exotic location.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah takes in the beautiful Maldives blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy keeps audience mesmerized at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the International Film Festival of Melbourne.

Sunny Leone tells ANI, "First of all, I’m grateful to be here. It really means a lot when we can present films to every community and Melbourne is one very important stop for us for Kennedy. And we are so proud to be part of IFFM and for creating this platform."

Helmed by Kashyap, Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 has hosted some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Rani Mukerji, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan, Prithvi Konanur and Karan Johar.

Arjun Mathur, who recently made a splash in Made In Heaven's second season, took his new film Lord Curson Ki Haveli to the festival as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lin Laishram/Instagram

Lin Laishram wishes her boyfriend Randeep Hooda on his 47th birthday: 'Happy birthday my hot fudge.'

The couple are exploring the forests of Kanha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is holidaying in Australia, takes a picture with Koala and writes, 'Not me baby talking with a Koala. Turns out cuddling with my spirit animal is all that my heart needed This cutie is JETHRO 4 years old and smelt of eucalyptus. Softest furry puppy Thank you @lonepinekoala for this special moment. Obviously made me.

'With increasing global warming a lot of koalas lot their homes and there has been a lot of effort to rehabilitate them.

'Ps -You cannot touch and hold koalas randomly in Australia. It is legal and permissible under the conservation rules to hold a koala in Queensland and the team at the Lone Pine Koala sanctuary ensures that you interact with them under guidance and for a limited window.'

With inputs from ANI