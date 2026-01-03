HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » 'Hema Malini Got Awards For Films I Refused'

By SUBHASH K JHA
January 03, 2026 09:19 IST

'If I count how many films I refused and how many heroines got awards in those films...'

IMAGE: Mumtaz. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Mumtaz recently created a stir when she claimed she had won more awards than Hema Malini.

Hema Malini and Mumtaz were rivals in the 1970s.

Hema had the edge as most of Mumtaz's hits were attributable to her co-star Rajesh Khanna. Hema, on the other hand, was labelled the hero among heroines.

Mumtaz clears her stand in this conversation with Subhash K Jha, where she says, "I have got more awards than all the heroines of today."

 

Was it necessary to bring up this unsavoury comparison?

You should ask the journalist why he was asking me such questions.

He was comparing me with Hema and was saying that she got more awards (than me).

So I had to defend myself.

I said I have also won many awards.

How can he say that I got less and she got more?

I said, ask everyone and count my awards.

So what did I say wrong?

IMAGE: Hema Malini. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

But why rake up this provocative issue especially now when Hemaji is grieving?

What did I say wrong?

Did I get less awards?

I have got more awards than all the heroines of today, and you count it yourself.

I am not talking about Meena Kumari or Madhubala.

I am talking about our time.

I have to defend myself. How can he say without knowing?

Perhaps the journalist should be more sensitive in his questioning.

You should tell the journalist not to ask artists these questions.

Don't put them in a spot.

But I told the truth.

I have been working before Hema Malini for a long time. She got awards for films I refused.

I was not working with Shammi Kapoorji those days. There are two films of Shammiji that I refused; they took Hemaji for one of them.

You mean Ramesh Sippy's Andaz?

I am not going into that.

It is not nice to talk about films I have refused.

But if I count how many films I refused and how many heroines got awards in those films...

I don't regret it.

What I mean is that when you make me look small, I will not tolerate it.

Journalists should not ask provocative questions.

If you are going to compare me with another artiste, I can't sit like a mute parrot. I have to defend myself.

But this makes you seem vain.

You can ask anyone in the industry how down-to-earth I am.

I bow down to the light boys.

You can ask my staff how kind I am with them.

I am not arrogant at all.

I am born a Leo. If someone insults me, I give it back. That's my nature.

I don't want people to talk without knowing anything and blaming me.

Please don't misunderstand me.

I am saddened by the fact that you think I am at fault. It's not my fault at all.

You quit movies at your peak in 1974.

I have been working since I was seven, and was loved by the whole industry.

Even today, everyone, from Shah Rukh Khan, loves me.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
