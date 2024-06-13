News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Karan Johar is Taking Legal Action

Why Karan Johar is Taking Legal Action

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 13, 2024 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Karan is fed up of his name being used for commercial purposes.'

IMAGE: Karan Johar at an event in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo
 

According to the legal portal LiveLaw.in Karan Johar has filed a suit in the Bombay high court against the producers of the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar, which is set to release on Friday, seeking to prevent the use of his name in the film's title.

LiveLaw.in says Johar has also filed an interim application seeking urgent relief of restraining the film's release during the pendency of the suit.

'That, by using the brand name of Plaintiff in the title of the said Film, the Defendants are creating confusion in the minds of public at large that the said Film is associated with Plaintiff as the general public will immediately identify and associate the use of the name "Karan" and "Johar" together in the title of the said Film solely with the Plaintiff upon becoming aware of the title of the said Film,' the plaint reads, reported LiveLaw.in.

Karan Johar refrained from comment, but a source very close to him says, "Karan is now fed up of his name being used for commercial purposes. Just the other day he took a stand against a stand-up comedian impersonating him."

"Now this film is trying to get attention by using his name. Karan blames himself for letting this go on for too long. Not anymore."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'Stars Must Look At Their Salaries!'
'Stars Must Look At Their Salaries!'
'We Will See Rise Of Four New Stars'
'We Will See Rise Of Four New Stars'
Why Vijay Sethupathi Won't Work With...
Why Vijay Sethupathi Won't Work With...
NEET-UG: Grace marks withdrawn, re-test on June 23
NEET-UG: Grace marks withdrawn, re-test on June 23
Kuwait fire: Kerala families await official word
Kuwait fire: Kerala families await official word
What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?
What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?
The UFO At Rashtrapati Bhavan!
The UFO At Rashtrapati Bhavan!

More like this

Why Karan Johar Is Upset

Why Karan Johar Is Upset

'Karthik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'

'Karthik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances