Why Karan Johar is Taking Legal Action

IMAGE: Karan Johar at an event in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

According to the legal portal LiveLaw.in Karan Johar has filed a suit in the Bombay high court against the producers of the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar, which is set to release on Friday, seeking to prevent the use of his name in the film's title.

LiveLaw.in says Johar has also filed an interim application seeking urgent relief of restraining the film's release during the pendency of the suit.

'That, by using the brand name of Plaintiff in the title of the said Film, the Defendants are creating confusion in the minds of public at large that the said Film is associated with Plaintiff as the general public will immediately identify and associate the use of the name "Karan" and "Johar" together in the title of the said Film solely with the Plaintiff upon becoming aware of the title of the said Film,' the plaint reads, reported LiveLaw.in.

Karan Johar refrained from comment, but a source very close to him says, "Karan is now fed up of his name being used for commercial purposes. Just the other day he took a stand against a stand-up comedian impersonating him."

"Now this film is trying to get attention by using his name. Karan blames himself for letting this go on for too long. Not anymore."

