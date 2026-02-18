HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why John Abraham-Bipasha Basu Split

Why John Abraham-Bipasha Basu Split

By DINESH RAHEJA
February 18, 2026 11:29 IST

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu emerged as a popular power duo who set new fitness goals for their audience.

IMAGE: John Abraham with Bipasha Basu. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Key Points

  • John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were in a relationship for nine years.
  • They have worked in numerous films like Jism, Aetbaar, Madhoshi, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.
  • They split in 2011.

While we have seen many love stories bloom in Bollywood, many have remained unfulfilled.

Dinesh Raheja looks at the many love stories that just didn't work out.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were in a strong and steady relationship for nine long years, so it raised eyebrows when it didn't culminate in a happily-ever-after.

The muscled Adonis and the svelte siren seized the imagination of the audience with their steamy scenes in the noir thriller Jism (2003) which was John's first film and Bipasha’s second hit. The actors started dating in real life too, and couldn't stop extolling each other’s praises in interviews.

They emerged as a popular power duo who set new fitness goals for their audience while starring in Aetbaar, Madhoshi, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

 

Even when they were in a serious relationship, the couple admitted to having had their share of bumps on the road, since both were strongly individualistic.

Yet, the unexpected final split in 2011 left even Bipasha revealing that she felt abandoned after years of putting her relationship first. For his part, John stressed the need to move on.

Though John and Bipasha are now happily married to other people, the fall-out of this failed liaison is that the two exes still steer clear of each other’s orbit.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

DINESH RAHEJA
Why Kareena-Shahid Broke Up...
Why Kumar Gaurav's Love Story With Vijayta Failed
Why Mumtaz Said No To Shammi Kapoor's Marriage Proposal
Why Shatrughan Sinha Didn't Marry Reena Roy
Why Rajesh Khanna, Anju Mahendru Broke Up
