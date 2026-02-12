Why Mumtaz Said No To Shammi Kapoor's Marriage Proposal

Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz were at different stages in their lives -- he had already enjoyed stardom for a decade while she had just graduated to leading lady roles.

IMAGE: Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor in Brahmachari.

While we have seen many love stories bloom in Bollywood, many have remained unfulfilled.

This Valentine's Day week, Dinesh Raheja looks at the many love stories that just didn't work out.

Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz, despite their 16-year age difference, found love but unfortunately, it didn't work out.

How Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz found love

Aajkal tere mere pyar ke charche har zabaan par -- this hit Brahmachari (1968) song, filmed on Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz, reflected the twosome's personal lives at the time.

Shammi was then a huge star in his late 30s, who had gone a little off the rails with his drinking after his wife Geeta Bali's tragic death from smallpox.

Mumtaz, just around 20 years old, entered Shammi's life like a bright cheerful spark. He found her beautiful and she raved about his handsome looks.

It was a brief but intense relationship that quickly escalated.

Why Shammi Kapoor-Mumtaz's relationship didn't work out

Mumtaz has revealed that Shammi proposed marriage on the understanding that she would give up acting. But they were at different stages in their lives -- Shammi had already enjoyed stardom for a decade while an ambitious Mumtaz had just graduated to leading lady roles.

She also had a family that depended on her so she pragmatically prioritised her career over her love.

Shammi turned the page and in 1969, married Neela Devi who brought the required stability in his life.

Mumtaz's sacrifice of her heart's wishes yielded dividends -- she first scaled the heights of stardom and only then gave up acting for marriage to Mayur Madhvani in 1973.

