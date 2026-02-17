Why Kareena-Shahid Broke Up...

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor juggled their personal lives with the pressures of fame and stardom... till they couldn't anymore, and decided it was just not meant to be.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the India Fashion Week in 2006. Photograph: Vijay Mathur/Reuters/Rediff Archives

Key Points Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had a relationship between 2004 and 2007.

She even turned vegetarian for him.

They broke up around the time Jab We Met was filming.

While we have seen many love stories bloom in Bollywood, many have remained unfulfilled.

Dinesh Raheja looks at the many love stories that just didn't work out.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were the 'it couple', and the face of young love in the modern, post-millennial world.

Kareena candidly revealed on Koffee With Karan that she was the one who made the first move and had dashed off SMSes to Shahid. Once initiated, the relationship blazed with intensity.

Between 2004 and 2007, the couple were constantly paired together in Fida, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, and Milenge Milenge.

Kareena even turned vegetarian like Shahid. The two juggled their personal lives with the pressures of fame and stardom... till they couldn't anymore, and decided it was just not meant to be.

Reportedly, the couple had broken off towards the end of the Jab We Met (2007) shoot. But so well entrenched was the Shahid-Kareena pair in public perception that when the rumours of their split started, many dismissed it off as a predictable publicity gimmick for the film.

That, however, proved not to be the case and the Shahid-Kareena relationship became one more industry relationship that crashed.

Kareena went on to fall in love with Saif Ali Khan in 2007 -- reportedly, Cupid struck on the sets of their film, Tashan -- and they made it official. They got married in 2012.

Shahid got married to Mira Rajput in 2015.

After 18 years of minimal interaction, Kareena made waves when she greeted Shahid with a hug and chatted with him onstage at an IIFA event in 2025, creating another Jab We Met moment for fans.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff