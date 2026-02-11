HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Why Shatrughan Singh Didn't Marry Reena Roy

Why Shatrughan Singh Didn't Marry Reena Roy

By DINESH RAHEJA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 11:08 IST

x

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy's journey towards a happy ending hit a speed bump -- Shatru already had a long-standing girlfriend in actress Poonam Chandiramani.

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy in the 1980 film, Jwalamukhi.

Key Points

  • Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy worked together in Kaalicharan, Vishwanath, Jaani Dushman and Hathkadi.
  • They couldn't marry, as Shatrughan already had a girlfriend in actress Poonam Chandiramani.
  • Shatru's commitment to both women caused considerable anguish to all three parties.

While we have seen many love stories bloom in Bollywood, many have remained unfulfilled.

This Valentine's Day week, Dinesh Raheja looks at the many love stories that just didn't work out.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy's love story didn't get a happy ending, but they have continued to remain friends.

How Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy fell in love

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy in Hathkadi (1982).

A most conducive milieu for love blossoming is when stars are constantly paired together. This is what happened with Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy too; they formed a dream team with Kaalicharan, Vishwanath, Jaani Dushman and Hathkadi.

But their journey towards a happy ending hit a speed bump -- Shatru already had a long-standing girlfriend in actress Poonam Chandiramani.

Shatru's commitment to both women caused considerable anguish to all three parties. Poonam had a prior claim. Plus, she had given up her career after playing his heroine in Sabak (1973). Reena too was emotionally invested.

'My problem was not who to marry, but who not to marry'

Like Shatru said on Kapil Sharma's show: "My problem was not who to marry, but who not to marry."

In 1980, Shatru finally chose Poonam as his wife.

Reena turned her pain into box office gold with her heartfelt anguish in the superhit song from Aasha (1980), Sheesha ho ya dil ho aakhir toot jaata hai.

Much water has flowed under the bridge since, and today, Shatrughan Sinha lavishly praises Reena's graceful dancing and sensitivity on television reality shows while jocularly asking Poonam to look away.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

DINESH RAHEJA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Shatrughan Sinha cried like a baby
Why Shatrughan Sinha cried like a baby
'My tears have all dried up'
'My tears have all dried up'
Why Rajesh Khanna, Anju Mahendru Broke Up
Why Rajesh Khanna, Anju Mahendru Broke Up
Remember this OUTRAGEOUS '80s filmi fashion?
Remember this OUTRAGEOUS '80s filmi fashion?
Remember these AMAZING MOMENTS from 25 years ago?
Remember these AMAZING MOMENTS from 25 years ago?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Taran Taran: Family refuses cremation, seeks justice for slain law student1:28

Taran Taran: Family refuses cremation, seeks justice for...

Celina Jaitly leaves from Delhi High Court after hearing on her brother's detention matter0:50

Celina Jaitly leaves from Delhi High Court after hearing...

Kiara Reacts Unexpectedly on Seeing the Paparazzi1:36

Kiara Reacts Unexpectedly on Seeing the Paparazzi

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO