Why Shatrughan Singh Didn't Marry Reena Roy

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy in the 1980 film, Jwalamukhi.

While we have seen many love stories bloom in Bollywood, many have remained unfulfilled.

This Valentine's Day week, Dinesh Raheja looks at the many love stories that just didn't work out.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy's love story didn't get a happy ending, but they have continued to remain friends.

How Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy fell in love

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy in Hathkadi (1982).

A most conducive milieu for love blossoming is when stars are constantly paired together. This is what happened with Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy too; they formed a dream team with Kaalicharan, Vishwanath, Jaani Dushman and Hathkadi.

But their journey towards a happy ending hit a speed bump -- Shatru already had a long-standing girlfriend in actress Poonam Chandiramani.

Shatru's commitment to both women caused considerable anguish to all three parties. Poonam had a prior claim. Plus, she had given up her career after playing his heroine in Sabak (1973). Reena too was emotionally invested.

'My problem was not who to marry, but who not to marry'

Like Shatru said on Kapil Sharma's show: "My problem was not who to marry, but who not to marry."

In 1980, Shatru finally chose Poonam as his wife.

Reena turned her pain into box office gold with her heartfelt anguish in the superhit song from Aasha (1980), Sheesha ho ya dil ho aakhir toot jaata hai.

Much water has flowed under the bridge since, and today, Shatrughan Sinha lavishly praises Reena's graceful dancing and sensitivity on television reality shows while jocularly asking Poonam to look away.

